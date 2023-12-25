December 25, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

In Christmas Day message, Pope decries Israeli strikes reaping ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths in Gaza

Pope Francis said in his Christmas message on December 25 that children dying in wars, including in Gaza, are the “little Jesuses of today” and that Israeli strikes there were reaping an “appalling harvest” of innocent civilians. In his Christmas Day “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and world) address, Pope Francis also called the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants “abominable” and again appealed for the release of around 100 hostages still being held in Gaza.

Mass suspension of MPs was ‘premeditated’, ‘weaponised’ by the ruling party: Congress’ Kharge tells Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar

Declining Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s invitation to meet him on December 25, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is not in New Delhi, in a letter said that the mass suspension of MPs was “premeditated” and “weaponised” by the ruling party to sabotage Parliamentary practices. Mr. Kharge was replying to a second letter written by Mr. Dhankhar on Saturday invited him for a meeting on Monday saying that “we need to move ahead”. In the letter Mr. Dhankhar said that the disorder was “deliberate and strategised”. While agreeing with the Chairman on the need to move ahead, Mr. Kharge said that a discussion in his chamber won’t resolve the problem “if the government is not keen on running the House”.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion | 28 MLAs take oath

Twenty-eight MLAs on December 25 took oath as Ministers in the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expanded his Cabinet. Of the 28 Ministers, 18 MLAs including senior BJP leaders Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Rakesh Singh took oath as Cabinet Ministers; six as Ministers of State (Independent Charge); and four as Ministers of State.

Departure of grounded plane with Indian passengers from French airport delayed: Reports

The departure of a Romanian aircraft carrying nearly 300 passengers, mostly Indians, to Mumbai was delayed on December 25 as some of them did not want to return to their country of origin, media reports said on the day, after being grounded by the French authorities at an airport near Paris over suspected “human trafficking.” The situation was, for a time, confusing, according to Me Liliana Bakayoko, lawyer for the Romanian airline Legend Airlines. According to the ‘Le Monde’ newspaper, the local prefecture, or official in charge, “confirmed” that the plane would indeed take off “but not before noon” local time.

Death of civilians in J&K | PDP claims Mehbooba put under house arrest ahead of scheduled visit to Poonch

The People’s Democratic Party on December 25 claimed that party president Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest ahead of her scheduled visit to Surankote in Poonch district where three civilians died allegedly in Army custody. “Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief, forcefully placed under house arrest before her scheduled visit to Surankote, where she aimed to assess the situation and console families of victims killed under army custody,” the PDP posted on X. The party condemned the alleged government move.

India proudly acknowledges Christian community’s contribution, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Christian community on December 25 for its role in giving direction to the society and sense of service, and said the country proudly acknowledges this. In an interaction with the members of the community at his residence in New Delhi on Christmas, Mr. Modi recalled his old, intimate and warm relations with Christians, and said they have always been at the forefront in serving the poor and deprived. The institutions run by the community in the health and education sectors continue to make big contribution across the country, he said.

PM Modi releases book on collected works of Madan Mohan Malaviya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 released the first series of 11 volumes of collected works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. The book release function was held on the occasion of the 162nd birth anniversary of Malaviya, the founder of Banaras Hindu University. The bilingual (English and Hindi) work in 11 volumes, spread across about 4,000 pages, is a collection of the writings and speeches of Malaviya, collected from every part of the country.

Newsclick case | Portal’s HR head Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver

NewsClick’s human resources department head Amit Chakravarty has moved a Delhi court seeking its permission to turn an approver in the case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda, court sources said. Chakravarty moved the application before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur last week, seeking pardon in the case and claiming he had material information that he was willing to disclose to the Delhi Police, which is investigating the matter. The judge has posted the matter before a magisterial court for recording Chakravarty’s statement.

Not upset during INDIA bloc meeting; I have no personal ambition, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on December 25 said he was not upset during the recent Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting in New Delhi. Mr. Kumar reiterated that he had no personal ambition and was only interested in uniting the Opposition parties ahead of Lok Sabha polls. He also rubbished the claims of the BJP that there is a possible split in the JD(U). He said he never had any desire for any post, stressing that he had already said everyone should contest elections together and the work on seat sharing should be done as soon as possible.

Ukraine’s air defence destroys 28 out of 31 Russia-launched drones, Kyiv says

Russia launched 31 drones and 2 missiles at Ukraine overnight, mostly targeting the south of the country, with air defences destroying 28 drones and both missiles, the Ukrainian military said on December 25. “As a result of air combat, the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces destroyed 28 Shahed attack drones in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi regions,” Ukraine’s Air Forces said on the Telegram messaging app.

One dead, three injured in gunfire at Colorado mall on Christmas Eve

A man was fatally shot and three people were hurt as gunfire rang out at a shopping center in Colorado on Christmas Eve, police said on December 24. A fight broke out between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs and officers received a report of gunshots and responded, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a series of posts on the social media platform X.

First rupee payment for oil to UAE | India looks for more deals, no targets, say officials

India’s first-ever payment in rupees for crude oil purchased from the UAE is helping the world’s third largest energy consumer push for taking the local currency global, as it looks for similar deals with other suppliers, officials said, adding internationalisation is a process and there are no targets. India in July signed an agreement with the UAE for rupee settlement and soon after Indian Oil Corporation made payments for purchase of a million barrels of crude oil from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in Indian rupees.

Want to achieve what nobody has achieved in South Africa: Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma on December 25 said, as a leader, he wants his team to “achieve” what others Indian sides in the past have failed to do in South Africa. Since their first Test series in South Africa in 1992, India have never achieved success there. India will play South Africa in the the first of the two Tests starting in Centurion on December 26.