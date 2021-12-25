Top news of the day: Central teams deployed in 10 States reporting high Omicron cases, slow vaccination; NASA launches world’s largest telescope to behold the first stars, and more

Central teams deployed in 10 States reporting high Omicron cases, slow vaccination
The teams will specifically look into areas of contact-tracing, including surveillance and containment operations, and COVID-19 testing.
NASA’s revolutionary new space telescope launched from French Guiana
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary instrument built to peer the farthest yet into the cosmos, has been launched from South America’s northeastern coast, opening a much anticipated new era of astronomical exploration.
Ludhiana blast victim was a dismissed policeman
The Punjab Police have identified the person killed in the Ludhiana court complex blast as Gangandeep Singh, a dismissed police official.
Two militants shot dead in J&K’s Shopian
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chowgam area.
Uttarakhand | Harak Singh Rawat’s grievance addressed, says BJP
BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, who had been assigned the task of dissuading Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat amid reports about his likely resignation, said that Mr. Rawat’s grievance has been addressed and no one is going anywhere.
1839 struggle by Tai Khamti is India’s first war of independence: Arunachal Deputy CM
Chowna Mein urges Centre to recognise battle in the northeast.
BJP launches special micro-donation campaign, PM Modi donates ₹1,000
The campaign will continue till February 11, the death anniversary of the party’s ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.
Pakistan, Afghanistan border fencing row resolved: official
Fencing has been a contentious issue in Pakistan-Afghanistan ties because the Afghans dispute the border demarcation done during the colonial period.
Sri Lankan policeman fatally shoots 4 officers in former war zone
The shooting occurred inside a police station in the small town of Thirukkovil in eastern Sri Lanka.
NCLAT stays CCI order imposing ₹873 crore penalty on UBL, other beer makers
Passing an interim order, a two-member NCLAT bench has directed parties, including United Breweries Ltd, to deposit 10% of the penalty amount by way of ‘Fixed Deposit Receipt’ within three weeks.