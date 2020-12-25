Top news of the day: Dry run for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in 4 States next week; Modi releases ₹18,000 crore to 9 crore farmers, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, and Punjab have been selected considering the geographical locations. Each State will plan it in two districts and preferably in different (five) session type settings e.g. district hospital, CHC/PHC, urban site, private health facility, rural outreach etc,” a Health Ministry release said. This two-day activity is planned on December 28 and 29, and will include activities from the necessary data entries in Co-WIN to vaccine receipt and allocation to deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries to reporting and evening meeting.

Making an appeal to the farmers to not get misled, the Prime Minister, speaking at a programme to transfer money to the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, said the political groups rejected by the people through democratic process were not allowing discussion on the matter and were firing from the shoulders of the farmers. Mr. Modi also lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of “destroying” the State and depriving its over 70 lakh farmers of benefits from the PM-KISAN scheme.

Dilli Chalo | Agriculture Minister urges Punjab farmers to end protest, resume talks

“I want to urge them to leave the protest and come forward for the dialogue. I am hopeful that farmers will understand the importance of new laws and reach a solution,” Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Dilli Chalo | Farmers halt toll collection on most highways in Haryana

At several locations, farmers took over toll plazas not allowing authorities to collect fees from commuters. Toll employees themselves halted the process in view of the protest at some other locations. The toll plaza employees allowed vehicles to pass through without having to pay the charge.

Dilli Chalo | Punjab CM asks farmers not to disrupt State’s telecom services

Amarinder Singh said farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws should show the same discipline and sense of responsibility they had been exercising during their protest at the Delhi border, which completed one month.

The suit filed in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Neha Bhadauria on December 24 demanded annulment of the 1968 compromise entered through a ruling of a Mathura court, ratifying a land deal between the Shahi Masjid Idgah Management committee and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

The BJP has gained seven MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh as six legislators of the Janata Dal (United) and the lone MLA of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) switched over in the last two days, taking the saffron party’s count in the 60-member Assembly to 48.

The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 morning after his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations. He will remain in the hospital overnight and undergo further investigations on December 26.

We take a moment to remember the icons and their contributions.

A two-judge Bench of the Sindh High Court had ordered the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, convicted in the abduction and murder of the American journalist.

“The toll collection through FASTag first time crossed ₹80 crore per day on December 24, 2020, with record 50 lakh FASTag transactions per day, a historical landmark,” NHAI said in a statement.

India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 | Hour of reckoning for Rahane as new-look India eye equaliser

A few bruised egos will eye redemption when India square off against Australia in the second Test in Melbourne from December 26, ready to bounce back in skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s hour of reckoning after hitting the “nadir of 36”.