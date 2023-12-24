December 24, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Gabon-flagged, India-crewed crude oil tanker merchant vessel Sai Baba hit by drone in southern Red Sea

A Gabon-flagged crude oil tanker merchant vessel Sai Baba with Indian crew heading to India reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone though no injuries were reported in the Southern Red Sea, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). “At approximately 8 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Naval Forces Central Command received reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea that they were under attack,” CENTCOM said on social media platform X. The USS Laboon responded to the distress calls from these attacks, it stated. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy launched an investigation into a suspected drone strike on a Mangaluru-bound cargo vessel off India in the Arabian Sea even as the merchant ship was on its way to Mumbai, officials familiar with the matter said on December 24.

Newly-formed Wrestling Federation of India led by Sanjay Singh suspended by Sports Ministry

The Union Sports Ministry has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India under the leadership of newly-elected president Sanjay Singh. The Sports Ministry also asked the Indian Olympic Association to constitute an ad-hoc body to control and manage the affairs of the WFI. The Ministry announced its decision in an official release on December 24 citing hasty decisions by the newly-elected body and that it has shown complete disregard for the existing rules and regulations.

I’m done with wrestling, says former WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on December 24 said he is “done” with the sport and the newly-elected body will now take care of it as he has many more responsibilities to look into, including next year’s Lok Sabha elections. “Whatever has to be done with regards to wrestling in India, it has to be done by the new elected body,” Brij Bhushan said. “I have nothing to do with the sport now. I have other responsibilities to focus now. I will be away from politics of this sport,” he added.

Two drone-dropped packets with arms, cash seized near LoC in Jammu

Two drone-dropped packets containing arms and cash were seized in a joint operation by the Army and the police from a village near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector in Jammu on December 24, officials said. The packets, believed to have been dropped by Pakistani drones for subversive activities, were noticed lying in an open field in Channi Dewano village in the Khour area, they said.

New COVID variant JN.1 | Health Ministry says no need for booster dose

Following the Union Health Ministry direction that States to be alert and prepared for any possible surge in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the new variant JN.1, senior health officials said that there is no move to recommend administration of vaccine booster dose for India. India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium chief N.K. Arora told The Hindu on December 24 that there was no need for an additional fourth booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19 amid the surge in cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav condemns remarks by DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran on workers from Bihar, U.P.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on December 24 strongly condemned the statement allegedly made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Dayanidhi Maran. In a video, which sources in the DMK have claimed is old, Mr. Maran purportedly said that Hindi speakers who came to Tamil Nadu from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar did menial jobs such as construction work and cleaning drains. Mr. Yadav pointed out that the late M. Karunanidhi-led DMK believes in social justice, and it was highly objectionable if any leader of the party had made such remarks. He stressed that the RJD did not support such statements, and that labourers from Bihar and U.P. were in demand from people across the country. “If they do not go to work there then things will come to a standstill,” Mr. Yadav said.

Pantoea Tagorei | Visva-Bharati discovers new bacteria, names it after Rabindranath Tagore

A group of researchers from Visva-Bharati University’s botany department have discovered a bacteria capable of boosting plant growth and named it ‘Pantoea Tagorei’ after Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The bacteria has immense potential to revolutionise agricultural practices, microbiologist Bomba Dam, assistant professor at the varsity’s botany department who led the research, said. “This is a plant growth promoting bacteria which will prove to be a game-changer in agriculture. It has shown immense capability to boost the cultivation of paddy, pea and chilli,” Dam said from Santiniketan in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

On Christmas Eve, celebrations halted in Bethlehem due to Israel-Hamas war

The normally bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town on December 24, as Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war. The festive lights and Christmas tree that normally decorate Manger Square were missing, as were the throngs of foreign tourists and jubilant youth marching bands that gather in the West Bank town each year to mark the holiday. Dozens of Palestinian security forces patrolled the empty square.

Pakistan Supreme Court returns appeal against conviction Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Supreme Court office has returned an appeal seeking to set aside the three-year conviction of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case, according to a media report on December 24. The registrar’s office on December 23 returned the appeal moved by 71-year-old Khan through his counsel Latif Khosa under Article 185 of the Constitution, challenging December 11, 2023, Islamabad High Court decision of rejecting a similar plea for lacking requirements, including the absence of actual controversies or chronology of the past litigation.

U.S. lawmakers strongly condemn vandalism of Hindu temple in California

Several U.S. lawmakers, including three prominent Indian-American Congressmen, have strongly condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in California and asserted that those responsible for the act must be held accountable. Congressman Ro Khanna, who represents California’s 17th Congressional District located in Silicon Valley, said in a post on X that he strongly condemns the “defacing” of the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California which is in his district. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi termed the defacing of the Swaminarayan temple as “despicable” and said he strongly condemns it. Congressman Shri Thanedar also expressed his profound condemnation of the “disgraceful act of vandalism”.

India women vs Australia women Test | India records maiden historic Test win over Australia

It was a befitting end to India Women’s first ‘home season’ of Test cricket in 28 years as they recorded a historic maiden victory over a venerable Australia in the one-off Test in Mumbai on December 24. On the final day, India produced their best both with the ball and bat to thwart a spirited Australian resurgence, first sparking a collapse in the visitors’ ranks to snaffle the remaining five wickets for 28 and then knocking off a meagre target of 75 without much ado to script an eight-wicket win.

Usman Khawaja denied permission to have peace symbol on bat, say reports

Australia’s Usman Khawaja has been denied permission to place a peace symbol on his bat and shoes for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, reports said on December 24. A sticker showing a black dove and the words 01:UDHR — a reference to Article One of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights — was on his bat and shoes during training in Melbourne on December 24. The star batter had multiple meetings with Cricket Australia over recent days to find a message that would be appropriate for the second Test this week, local media said. But his latest humanitarian gesture has been turned down by the International Cricket Council, The Australian and Melbourne Age newspapers reported.