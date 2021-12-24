Top news of the day: Election Commission to decide on holding U.P. Assembly polls next week; Uttarakhand DGP says UAPA won’t be invoked in Haridwar hate speech case, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

A day after the Allahabad High Court requested the Election Commission to postpone the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls due to the threat of the Omicron variant, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the Election Commission of India would visit the State next week to review the situation.

Government urged people to avoid crowding and unnecessary travel and stressed on COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and expedited vaccination.

Haridwar hate speech | UAPA not invoked as event did not lead to any violence, says Uttarakhand DGP

Director General of Police Ashok Kumar refuted that the case was registered under milder sections. He told The Hindu that sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) were not invoked as the act did not lead to any killings. “We have invoked both Section (i) and (ii) of Section 153 A IPC in the FIR. We have to go by law, cannot invoke UAPA as the event did not lead to any violence or killing. The investigation will reveal further details,” he stated.

VVIP chopper deal case | ‘SG’ stands for accused Sushen Mohan Gupta, ED finds

It arrived at the conclusion after cross-checking data retrieved from a pen drive submitted by accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has said that the government was considering a proposal to nominate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Chancellor of all State universities. He cited differences with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the Chancellor now, as the reason.

Giving a detailed account of his interactions during the Delimitation Commission meeting, Mr. Abdullah said that the very first point raised “by us at the meeting was that the commission was illegal” as the party's petition challenging the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir was pending in the Supreme Court.

What are the recent amendments made to electoral law? Why has there been widespread opposition against these changes?

Explained | The Saudi ban on the Tablighi Jamaat

What is the Tablighi Jamaat? Why has the Kingdom banned the Islamic organisation?

A police officer told reporters at the scene that most of the people died from the fire while a few drowned as they jumped into the river after the fire broke out.

China also dismissed complaints of abuses against Uyghurs as lies.

Several other companies, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc, Lenovo Group, AT&T Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped in-person attendance plans earlier this week, saying they would not send employees out of caution over the spread of Omicron.

Harbhajan Singh, who made his India debut during an ODI against New Zealand at Sharjah in 1998, last played for the country in March 2016.