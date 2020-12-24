Top news of the day: Government makes fresh offer for talks with farmers; India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Dilli Chalo | Government again invites farmers for talks

The government was ready to talk about all the issues raised by the farmer unions orally and in writing with a positive attitude, PM-KISAN CEO Vivek Aggarwal said in a letter to the unions.

Opposition parties have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations against them of “spreading lies” on the farm laws is a “travesty of truth”. They also sought to put some distance between themselves and the ongoing farmers’ protests, claiming that the protesters have come together on their own.

Visitors click pictures at the farmer protest site in Singhu border, New Delhi on December 24, 2020. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Three-member delegation submits memorandum to President seeking repeal of the farm laws.

Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. The daily death count has remained below 400 since December 12, the Health Ministry said.

Coronavirus | Karnataka withdraws order on night curfew

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the decision to withdraw the order was taken following public opinion that night curfew was unwarranted. He urged people to follow COVID-19 related rules and protocols strictly.

The Sabarimala temple festival, from December 20 to January 14, is expected to draw thousands of pilgrims from across the country.

The Prime Minister was participating in Visva-Bharati’s centenary celebrations via videoconferencing.

New Delhi has already been maintaining its stand that "talks and terror" cannot go together as it continues to ask Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

The Sindh High Court's order overturns a Supreme Court decision in September that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh should remain in custody, while an appeal of his acquittal on charges he murdered Pearl is heard.

Saeed, 70, has already been convicted for 21 years imprisonment in four terror financing cases.

India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is offering a steep discount to supplies from rivals Thailand and Vietnam tocut its surplus after a bumper harvest.

In another major development, the Board, in principle, decided to back the ICC's bid for inclusion of cricket, in the T20 format, in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics "after getting some clarifications from the International Olympic Committee".

Year ender | The top sporting moments of 2020

Apart from these momentous events, 2020 also saw Wimbledon tennis and The Open golf being cancelled for the first time since the second World War. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and UEFA Euro 2020 have been postponed to 2021.