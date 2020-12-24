Top news of the day: Government makes fresh offer for talks with farmers; India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore, and more

Dilli Chalo | Government again invites farmers for talks
The government was ready to talk about all the issues raised by the farmer unions orally and in writing with a positive attitude, PM-KISAN CEO Vivek Aggarwal said in a letter to the unions.
Dilli Chalo | PM’s charge a travesty of truth: Opposition
Opposition parties have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations against them of “spreading lies” on the farm laws is a “travesty of truth”. They also sought to put some distance between themselves and the ongoing farmers’ protests, claiming that the protesters have come together on their own.
Dilli Chalo | No democracy in India, says Rahul after Congress delegation's meeting with President
Three-member delegation submits memorandum to President seeking repeal of the farm laws.
Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 active cases now comprise only 2.8% of total caseload
Daily deaths in India are on a sustained decline. The daily death count has remained below 400 since December 12, the Health Ministry said.
Coronavirus | Karnataka withdraws order on night curfew
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the decision to withdraw the order was taken following public opinion that night curfew was unwarranted. He urged people to follow COVID-19 related rules and protocols strictly.
Kerala moves Supreme Court against High Court order increasing number of pilgrims to Sabarimala temple
The Sabarimala temple festival, from December 20 to January 14, is expected to draw thousands of pilgrims from across the country.
Visva-Bharati mirrors Tagore’s dream for India, essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi
The Prime Minister was participating in Visva-Bharati’s centenary celebrations via videoconferencing.
No possibility of dialogue with India, says Pakistan Foreign Minister
New Delhi has already been maintaining its stand that "talks and terror" cannot go together as it continues to ask Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.
Pakistan court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing
The Sindh High Court's order overturns a Supreme Court decision in September that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh should remain in custody, while an appeal of his acquittal on charges he murdered Pearl is heard.
Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 15 years in jail in one more case
Saeed, 70, has already been convicted for 21 years imprisonment in four terror financing cases.
India, Bangladesh finalising first bilateral rice deal in 3 years
India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, is offering a steep discount to supplies from rivals Thailand and Vietnam tocut its surplus after a bumper harvest.
BCCI governing body approves 10 teams for 2022 IPL
In another major development, the Board, in principle, decided to back the ICC's bid for inclusion of cricket, in the T20 format, in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics "after getting some clarifications from the International Olympic Committee".
Year ender | The top sporting moments of 2020
Apart from these momentous events, 2020 also saw Wimbledon tennis and The Open golf being cancelled for the first time since the second World War. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and UEFA Euro 2020 have been postponed to 2021.