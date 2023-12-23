December 23, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Drone strike hits ship off India: maritime agencies

A drone strike damaged a merchant ship off the coast of India on December 23 but caused no casualties, two maritime agencies said, with one reporting the vessel was linked to Israel. The attack caused a fire on board, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, or UKMTO. Ambrey, a maritime security firm, said the “Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker... was Israel-affiliated” and had been on its way from Saudi Arabia to India.

Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh to return Padma Shri over WFI president’s election

Deaflympics gold medallist Virender Singh Yadav, better known as Goonga Pehlwan, has now decided to return his Padma Shri to the government, showing solidarity with the country’s top wrestlers who have objected to election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh as WFI president. Throwing his weight behind Olympic bronze medallist grappler Sakshi Malik, who announced her retirement from the sport soon after Sanjay Singh’s victory in the recent WFI polls, Virender said he would return the honour as a mark of protest against the election of Brij Bhushan’s close aide.

Extremist, separatist forces outside India should not get space: Jaishankar on U.S. temple vandalism

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on December 23 expressed concern over the vandalism of a Hindu temple with anti-India graffiti in the U.S., and said extremists and separatist forces outside India should not get such space. “I have seen the news. As you know, we are concerned about this. Extremists and separatist forces outside India should not get space. Our consulate has lodged a complaint with the (U.S.) government and the police there over whatever happened, and I believe the matter is being inquired,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

ED arrests three more in money laundering case against Vivo-India, others

The ED has made three fresh arrests in connection with its money laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo and some others, official sources said on December 23. The three have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said. The identity of the three people was not known immediately.

Mobile Internet suspended in J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist operation

Mobile Internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts early on December 23 as security forces continued their massive search operation to track down terrorists behind the recent ambush on two Army vehicles that left five soldiers dead, officials said. The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin border districts followed mysterious death of three persons after being allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning, and widespread resentment among people after the circulation of videos purportedly showing torture of the suspects. Meanwhile, the J&K administration announced compensation and jobs to the kin of the three deceased civilians.

Economy growing but wealth not getting distributed, says Rahul Gandhi

Economy is growing but the wealth is getting concentrated in a few hands and the challenge of unemployment continues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in an interaction with some students of Harvard University. The former Congress president on December 23 shared on X a video of the interaction held on December 15, and said, “My advice to all students — True power comes from connecting with people, listening deeply to what they’re saying, and being kind to yourself.”

Parliament security breach | Accused Mahesh Kumawat’s custody extended till January 5

A Delhi court on December 23 extended till January 5 the police custody of Mahesh Kumawat, who has been arrested in connection with the December 13 Parliament security breach case. Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended Kumawat’s custody on an application moved by the Delhi Police. The police told the court that he was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before ED in money laundering case

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appeared before the ED in New Delhi on December 23 in a money laundering case linked to the issuance of visa to some Chinese nationals in 2011, official sources said. The ED case pertains to the allegations of ₹50 lakh being paid as kickbacks to Mr. Karti and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of the Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd., which was setting up a power plant in Punjab, according to the CBI FIR.

Land-for-jobs case | Fresh ED summons to Tejashwi Yadav, asked to appear on January 5

The ED on December 23 issued a fresh summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a railway land-for-jobs scam case, asking him to appear on January 5, official sources said. He was earlier called to appear on December 22 but the 34-year-old skipped the summons. He had called the ED notice a routine affair.

Government is still considering withdrawal of ban on hijab, says Siddaramaiah

A day after expressing himself vehemently against the ban on hijab imposed by the erstwhile BJP Government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained that the State Government had not yet withdrawn the ban on hijab, but added that the Government was contemplating such a move. When reporters asked Mr Siddaramaiah on December 23 if the withdrawal on ban on hijab will come into effect from the ensuing academic year, the Chief Minister said the Government had not yet withdrawn the ban. “When a question in the regard was asked, I said the Government was thinking about withdrawing it”, he said.

Two held guilty in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case

A local court in Jaunpur has held two persons guilty in the 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case in which 14 people were killed. Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar Rai held Nafikul Vishwas and Hilal guilty in the case, District government advocate Virendra Maurya said. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on January 2. Fourteen people were killed and 62 others were injured when an explosion ripped apart a coach of the Patna-New Delhi train near the Jaunpur station in Uttar Pradesh around 5.00 pm on July 28, 2005.

Supply of ‘non-standard’ drugs in Delhi govt hospitals: L-G recommends CBI inquiry

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged procurement and supply of “non-standard” drugs in Delhi government hospitals, Raj Niwas officials said on December 23. When asked about the matter, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told PTI that the government will come out with a detailed response. He also alleged that there is an attempt to obstruct the work of the government through such inquiries.

Israel-Hamas conflict | Israel strikes Gaza after U.N. calls for more aid

Israel pressed its Gaza offensive on December 23, with Hamas authorities reporting heavy shelling in several cities hours after world powers demanded more aid be allowed into the besieged Palestinian territory. The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said 18 people were killed in a strike on a house in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, as other targets were hit up and down the strip.

Would-be Putin challenger barred from running in election-campaign

Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova has been barred from running against President Vladimir Putin in an election next March because of “mistakes” in her application to register as a candidate, her campaign channel said on Telegram. The move came only three days after Ms. Duntsova, 40, had applied to the electoral commission to be registered as a candidate. She had planned to run on a platform of ending the war in Ukraine and freeing political prisoners.

Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar announces retirement from international cricket after India series

Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar has announced his retirement from international cricket after a test series against India concludes early next month. Elgar, who has scored more than 5,000 runs with 13 centuries in his 84 tests, will play his final test at Newlands in Cape Town starting January 3.

