December 23, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

16 Army personnel killed after vehicle skids off steep slope in Sikkim

Sixteen Army personnel lost their lives after an Army truck met with an accident at Zema in North Sikkim on December 23, 2022. “The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn,” the Army’s Eastern Command said in a statement.

Parliament adjourns sine die, 6 days ahead of schedule

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die, six days ahead of schedule. While Speaker Om Birla mentioned that the Lok Sabha recorded a productivity rate of 97%, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar informed that the Rajya Sabha recorded a 102% productivity.

Would have abjudicated my oath had I not reacted on UPA chairperson’s remark: Rajya Sabha Chairman

With Opposition Congress seeking removal of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s “delegitimise judiciary” remark, Mr. Dhankhar on December 23 said he would have abjudicated his oath and failed in his constitutional obligation had he not reacted. He said he suffered an “allegation that he was part of a system to delegitimise judiciary” and the Chair cannot be allowed to be dragged on partition stance. He also said that he made a subdued response after “massive homework” and it could not have been more “moderated and reflective of the highest level”.

Mehrauli murder case | Delhi court extends Poonawala’s judicial custody by 14 days

A court in New Delhi, on December 23, extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of slaughtering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore extended Poonawala’s judicial custody till January 6.

DMK leader Kanimozhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana

“I was delighted to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which celebrates our diversity, in Haryana today. Mr @RahulGandhi’s vision of uniting India is an idea which will be taken forward by the people of India,” DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted. The yatra resumed on December 23 from Kherli Lala in Gurugram’s Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase, before entering Faridabad.

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine approved by govt., to be available on Co-Win soon

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those above 18 years of age, official sources said on December 23. The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform soon. The nasal vaccine — BBV154 — received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 years as a heterologous booster dose.

Umar Khalid released from prison on interim bail for week

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid was released from the Tihar jail on December 23 after he was granted interim bail for a week to attend his sister’s wedding. According to prison officials, Mr. Khalid was released on Friday morning. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Mr. Khalid, who was arrested in a case related to the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Mr. Khalid has been granted bail till December 30.

Two dead, four injured in Paris shooting: prosecutor

Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting in central Paris on December 23, police and prosecutors said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested. The motives of the gunman remain unclear, with two of the four injured left in a serious condition, the French officials said.

Serial killer Charles Sobhraj released from Nepal jail

Notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, a Frenchman of Indian and Vietnamese parentage, was released from Nepal jail following Supreme Court’s order on December 23 after 20 years, according to media reports. After release from Nepal jail, Charles Sobhraj is due to be flown to France on December 23 evening, his lawyer said. “Nepal’s government wants to send him back as soon as possible. Sobhraj also wants that. So I arranged for him the ticket of Qatar (Airways) at 6 (pm). The French embassy is bringing him his travel document,” Gopal Shiwakoti Chintan said.

Ukraine President back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation’s capital on December 23 following his wartime visit to the United States, saying his forces are “working toward victory” even as Russia launched new strikes across the country. Mr. Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram account that he’s in his Kyiv office following his U.S. trip that secured a new $1.8 billion military aid package, and pledged that “we’ll overcome everything.“ Zelenksyy’s return comes amid relentless Russian artillery, rocket and mortar fire as well as airstrikes on the eastern and southern fronts and elsewhere in Ukraine.

Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection: Jan. 6 report

The 814-page report released late Thursday comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, held 10 hearings and obtained more than a million pages of documents. The witnesses — ranging from many of Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s closest aides to law enforcement to some of the rioters themselves — detailed Mr. Trump’s “premeditated” actions in the weeks ahead of the attack and how his wide-ranging efforts to overturn his defeat directly influenced those who brutally pushed past the police and smashed through the windows and doors of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The central cause was “one man,” the report says: Trump.

Google approaches NCLAT against CCI’s order on Android

Google has approached the appellate tribunal NCLAT challenging the CCI’s order on unfair business practices in Android mobile device ecosystem, the company spokesperson said on December 23. The Competition Commission in October slapped a steep penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on internet giant Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

Indian Premier League 2023 auction | Sam Curran sold to PBKS, CSK takes Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Sam Curran is the most expensive player in the ongoing IPL 2023 auction, in Kochi on December 23, 2022. Sam Curran surpassed Chris Morris (2021) for ₹16.25 crore. Cameroon Green was sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹17.5 crore. Another England all-rounder Ben Stokes equalled Morris’ mark as Chennai Super Kings roped him in. Ben Stokes might be a potential successor to M.S. Dhoni who could be playing his last season in front of the Chepauk crowd. Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green was second-highest earner, fetching Rs 17.5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians.