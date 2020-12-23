Top news of the day: Catholic priest, nun get life imprisonment for murder of Sister Abhaya; PM to interact with farmers on December 25, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Sister Abhaya case | Father Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy sentenced to life imprisonment

Sister Abhaya, a 19-year-old novice, was found dead in a well at Pious X convent of the Knanaya Catholic order in Kottayam in March 1992.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders say they are seeking withdrawal of the agriculture laws, not changes in them.

Farmer leaders address a press conference at Singhu border in New Delhi on December 23, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Prime Minister will release the next installment of the financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25, his office said.

J&K DDC poll results | Gupkar alliance touches 110 seats, BJP 75

The BJP has emerged as a single largest party with 75 seats followed by National Conference (NC) 67, Peoples Democratic Party 27, Congress 26, J&K Apni Party 12, J&K Peoples Conference eight, CPI (M) five, J&K Peoples Movement three, National Panthers Party two, Peoples Democratic Front two and BSP one.

Gen, Naravane reviews ground situation along the south bank of Pangong Tso (lake), where the Indian Army had dominated several unoccupied peaks on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in August-end.

National Herald case | Swamy delaying proceedings: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi tell court

The Gandhis made the submission before the court while opposing an application filed by Mr. Swamy, seeking summoning of various documents and witnesses in the case. The accused sought dismissal of the application saying it was not filed under relevant provisions.

All bull tamers have to get a COVID-19 negative certificate from a government-recognised lab.

In a literary career spanning close to seven decades, Sugathakumari used poetry as a tool to express her concerns on environment and oppression of women.

Thousands of agents were engaged on hefty commissions to lure people into making investments in various schemes.

Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India and Children’s Film Society to merged into the National Film Development Corporation.

Chief Justice Cholendra S.J.B. Rana’s Single Bench passed the order after a preliminary hearing on the 12 different writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives, My Republica newspaper reported.

Chilean authorities announced that 58 people that were at two military bases in Antarctica or on a navy ship that went to the continent tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus | AstraZeneca says its vaccine should be effective against new variant

“AZD1222 (AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate) contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein, and the changes to the genetic code seen in this new viral strain do not appear to change the structure of the spike protein,” an AstraZeneca representative said in an email.

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said the change in guidelines would also allow 100% FDI in the DTH sector.

This is the second blow to the government in three months. In September, an international arbitration tribunal ruled against India levying retrospective taxes on Vodafone Group.

India’s tour of Australia | Warner, Abbott to miss second Test

Both Warner and Abbott were outside the team’s bio-secure hub to get treatment for their respective groin and calf injuries.

“Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative,” Sun Pictures said through a message on its official twitter page. According to the tweet, during routine testing at the Annaatthe shoot, four crew members have tested positive for Covid-19. To ensure utmost safety Annaatthe shooting has been postponed, it said.