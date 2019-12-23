Top news of the day: JMM-Cong. alliance set to form next govt in Jharkhand, Jagan Mohan Reddy says no to NRC in A.P. under any circumstance, and more

The counting for the 2019 Jharkhand assembly election results began amidst tight security at 8 a.m. across 24 districts of Jharkhand on Monday morning. The counting started at 8 a.m. in all the 24 district headquarters. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats — Chandankyari and Torpa.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that his government was opposed to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and would not implement it in the State.

A team of forensic experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, are conducting the second post-mortem of four accused in the Disha case at the State-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

The top Congress leadership, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, sat on a “Satyagraha for unity” at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat in New Delhi on December 23, demanding protection of the rights of people as enshrined in the Constitution.

Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death on Monday for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family critic Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he was surprised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that his government never discussed a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Vijay Sethupathi is an enigma. Maintaining an aura of mystery is a difficult ask for someone in Tamil cinema, especially if they have spent a good few years at the top. But VJS — as Thiagarajan Kumararaja, his director in Super Deluxe (2019), once described him — manages to throw a surprise or two, just as one starts to think that we have him all figured.

Mohammed Sanaullah, a Guwahati-based retired Army officer, smiled wryly as he watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televised speech at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday.

Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to India’s T20 and ODI squads for next month’s home assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia, while top batsman Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20s in the squads announced here on Monday.

A specialist will be employed to help embattled India cricketer Rishabh Pant improve his wicket-keeping skills, chief selector MSK Prasad said on December 23.

The Delhi government on December 23 announced ₹10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in a fire in Kirari area. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the expenses of the injured and will give them ₹1 lakh.