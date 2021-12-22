Top news of the day: Bangladesh national killed in BSF firing in Malda; maiden test of Pralay surface-to-surface missile successful, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

BSF says jawan was attacked in a smuggling incident along the international border in West Bengal.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by the DRDO is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister hints at trouble within the party ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in early 2022, saying that the party organisation had turned its back on him.

The Winter Session, which started on November 29, was scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Fishermen have given an ultimatum to the State and Central Governments to take efforts to release all 68 fishermen, along with 10 boats by December 31 failing which they have threatened to stage rail roko on January 1 at Thangachimadam in Rameswaram.

Construction of Unit 6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in Tamil Nadu has been formally launched by pouring the first concrete in the foundation slab of the reactor building, according to Rosatam State Corporation of Russia.

The Congress leader said a large population of the country is still not vaccinated against COVID-19, noting that only 42% of the population will be vaccinated by December end against the required rate of 60% to prevent the third wave of coronavirus. He also asked the government to provide booster shots.

Former Union Minister is confident her party will win after parting ways with the BJP.

Those eligible for the fourth dose can administer only if four months have passed since the third dose.

The combined entity, nearly 51% owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, will own popular channels such as Sony MAX and Zee TV, along with streaming platforms ZEE5 and SonyLIV.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey | India beat Pakistan 4-3 to win bronze

Coming into the tournament as hot favourites and having topped the round-robin stage with an unbeaten record, the Indians would be disappointed to return with a bronze.