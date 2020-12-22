Top news of the day: Centre says new SARS-CoV-2 strain doesn’t increase severity; Congress dissenters to focus on party polls, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

There is no cause for concern, as of now, but we have to stay vigilant, says NITI Aayog Member; Union Health Ministry releases SOP for epidemiological surveillance and response to the new variant.

It may have emerged in immunosuppressed patient who had prolonged infection.

The COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh. The national recovery rate has gone up to 95.65%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45%

If none from the Gandhi family contests the election and decide to put up a proxy, the group will chart its next course of action only after looking at the choice of the candidate.

AMU centenary event | Politics can wait, but development of country cannot, says Modi

The country is moving on a path where nobody is left behind because of one’s religion, the Prime Minister says.

This was 18% of the total deaths in the country; it led to economic loss of 1.4% of the GDP or ₹260,000 crore.

J&K DDC poll results | BJP leads in Jammu, Gupkar Alliance in Kashmir Valley

Counting of votes in the maiden District Development Council elections is under way.

Dilli Chalo | Faridkot farmer cycles 400 km to reach Tikri border with poem of ‘Pash’

Pal Sandhu travelled from Faridkot in Punjab on his cycle, a new model with placards displaying the poem ‘Sab Ton Khatarnak’ (the most dangerous ) in Punjabi by Avtar Singh Sandhu or ‘Pash’.

Sister Abhaya case | CBI court finds Father Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy guilty of murder

The court found the accused liable for murder, destruction of evidence and common intention under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The judge cancelled their bail and remanded them in judicial custody.

Manish Sisodia says he had accepted challenge by U.P. Minister to compare models of education in Delhi, U.P.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli announced the new committee during a meeting of the party's central committee members close to him at Baluwatar, his official residence, a report said.

Permission comes nearly six months after the work at the site was stopped apparently because of the pressure from the radical Islamic groups.

It is India’s first and only phase-III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase-III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in the country.

The app, Josh, is one of several home-grown short-video platforms that have sprung up since India blocked the wildly popular TikTok in June amidst a border crisis with China.

Djokovic was the year-end No. 1 for a record-equaling sixth time after winning four titles including a record eighth Australian Open.