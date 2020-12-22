Top news of the day: Centre says new SARS-CoV-2 strain doesn’t increase severity; Congress dissenters to focus on party polls, and more

Coronavirus | New SARS-CoV-2 strain increases transmissibility, not severity: V.K. Paul
There is no cause for concern, as of now, but we have to stay vigilant, says NITI Aayog Member; Union Health Ministry releases SOP for epidemiological surveillance and response to the new variant.
Coronavirus | How the new variant, B.1.1.7, quickly accumulated 23 mutations
It may have emerged in immunosuppressed patient who had prolonged infection.
Coronavirus | India records less that 20,000 new cases after nearly six months
The COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh. The national recovery rate has gone up to 95.65%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45%
Congress dissenters to decide on their next course of action after watching how party conducts internal polls
If none from the Gandhi family contests the election and decide to put up a proxy, the group will chart its next course of action only after looking at the choice of the candidate.
AMU centenary event | Politics can wait, but development of country cannot, says Modi
The country is moving on a path where nobody is left behind because of one’s religion, the Prime Minister says.
1.7 million deaths in India were attributable to air pollution in 2019, says study
This was 18% of the total deaths in the country; it led to economic loss of 1.4% of the GDP or ₹260,000 crore.
J&K DDC poll results | BJP leads in Jammu, Gupkar Alliance in Kashmir Valley
Counting of votes in the maiden District Development Council elections is under way.
Dilli Chalo | Faridkot farmer cycles 400 km to reach Tikri border with poem of ‘Pash’
Pal Sandhu travelled from Faridkot in Punjab on his cycle, a new model with placards displaying the poem ‘Sab Ton Khatarnak’ (the most dangerous ) in Punjabi by Avtar Singh Sandhu or ‘Pash’.
Sister Abhaya case | CBI court finds Father Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy guilty of murder
The court found the accused liable for murder, destruction of evidence and common intention under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The judge cancelled their bail and remanded them in judicial custody.
U.P. Police ‘prevent’ Delhi Deputy CM from visiting government school in Lucknow
Manish Sisodia says he had accepted challenge by U.P. Minister to compare models of education in Delhi, U.P.
Nepal’s ruling party heads for a split: reports
Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli announced the new committee during a meeting of the party's central committee members close to him at Baluwatar, his official residence, a report said.
Pakistan grants permission for construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad
Permission comes nearly six months after the work at the site was stopped apparently because of the pressure from the radical Islamic groups.
Coronavirus | Bharat Biotech ropes in 13,000 volunteers for Covaxin phase-III trials
It is India’s first and only phase-III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase-III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in the country.
Indian TikTok clone gets Google, Microsoft backing
The app, Josh, is one of several home-grown short-video platforms that have sprung up since India blocked the wildly popular TikTok in June amidst a border crisis with China.
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Tiafoe win ATP awards for 2020
Djokovic was the year-end No. 1 for a record-equaling sixth time after winning four titles including a record eighth Australian Open.