Top news of the day: Unity in diversity is India's speciality, says Modi; Afghanistan's Ghani secures more than 50% presidential vote in preliminary result, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally on Sunday at the large Ramlila Maidan, a little over a kilometre from Old Delhi’s Daryaganj that was hit by violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act. PM Modi began his address by raising the slogan of Unity in diversity is India’s speciality (Vividhta me ekta, Bharat ki visheshta)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have “destroyed” the future of the country’s youth and are “hiding behind hate” to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani appeared to have won a second term on December 22, narrowly scoring an outright win in preliminary polling results, but his main rival immediately vowed to challenge the tally.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on December 22 alleged “outsiders’ role” in the incidents of violence reported from various districts of the state where protests took place against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Skipper Kieron Pollard saved his best for the last along with a savage Nicholas Pooran as West Indies posted a commendable 315 for 5 against India in the third and final ODI here on Sunday. The Windies left it late with Nicholas Pooran (89) and skipper Kieron Pollard (74 not out off 51 balls) taking the Indian attack into smithereens, stitching together a stand of 135 run from 98 balls.

President Donald Trump on December 21 said the United States and China would “very shortly” sign their so-called Phase One trade pact. “We just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly,” Trump said at a Turning Point USA event in Florida.

Pakistan and India were almost on the brink of war in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack that killed dozens of CRPF soldiers and prompted India to carry out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, but the year ended on a somewhat positive note as they inaugurated a historic corridor to facilitate the visa-free visit of Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday made an unscheduled visit to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and met families of two persons, killed in recent violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the two victims of police firing in Mangaluru. Nausin, 23, and Jalil Kudroli, 49, were killed on Thursday during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

A 60-page Income Tax notice issued to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala on October 15 and produced by her before the Madras High Court on Friday brought to the fore several startling claims of how she used demonetised currency notes worth ₹1,674.50 crore to purchase immovable properties and how the sellers deposited the notes in bank accounts by falsifying their business dealings between November 8 and December 30, 2016.