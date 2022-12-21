December 21, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

COVID-19 | India to conduct random screening at airports for international passengers arriving from China, other countries: Government sources

In view of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in China and some other countries, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation in the country and asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and get vaccinated. Meanwhile, random sample testing for coronavirus will be conducted at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries in view of the recent surge in cases in some parts of the world, official sources told PTI. The move comes following the meeting chaired by Mr. Mandaviya. "Random sample testing will be done for international air passengers arriving from various countries including China," a source said. Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China’s current surge of COVID cases, have been detected in India so far, official sources said. The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha, they said. BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Follow COVID-19 protocol or postpone Bharat Jodo Yatra, Health Minister urges Rahul

A raging controversy has broken out between the Centre and the Congress over Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, that he must either follow strict COVID-19 guidelines or suspend his Bharat Jodo Yatra in the “interest of the country.”

China limits how it defines COVID-19 deaths in official count

China count COVID-19 cases and deaths differently, means that direct comparisons are often misleading.

Parliament proceedings | Opposition leaders protest in Parliament complex, demand discussion on border tensions with China

Leaders of various opposition parties staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex on Wednesday to demand a discussion on the border tensions between India and China. The protest was led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others, took part in the protest. MPs of at least 12 other Opposition parties including CPI, CPI(M), RJD, JD(U), Shiv Sena, DMK and NCP also joined the protest and raised slogans against the government.

No plans to reduce age of consent for consensual relationships: Centre

In a written reply to a question whether the government is considering changing the age of consent for consensual relationships to 16 years from the present 18 years, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the question “does not arise”.

Amit Shah says battle against drugs delicately poised, asks States to join hands

Responding to a short-duration discussion in the Lok Sabha on the drug-abuse problem in the country and steps taken by the government to control it, Mr. Shah said the Modi government has zero tolerance policy towards drugs and vowed to put behind bars drug traders, howsoever big, in the next two years.

Government keeping eye on inflation: Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

Replying to the debat on the Supplementary Demands for Grants in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said wholesale inflation has fallen to a 21-month low.

Yangtse faceoff | Tawang to get more mobile towers for better connectivity after India-China clash

Tawang Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo said BSNL and Bharti Airtel would install 23 new mobile towers to improve connectivity.

Zelensky to meet U.S. President Joe Biden, address Congress as war rages on

The highly sensitive trip is taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands killed and wounded on both sides of the conflict, along with devastation for Ukrainian civilians. It also comes as U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to defend itself.

Nearly 20,000 Sri Lankan defence personnel delisted for deserting forces: Official

The amnesty granted for the military deserters, who were absent from their respective duties for a very long time, is in force from November 15 to December 31.

Private cryptocurrencies can cause next financial crisis if allowed to grow, warns RBI Governor

“Cryptocurrencies have huge inherent risks from macroeconomic and financial stability (perspective) and we have been pointing it out,” Shaktikanta Das said.

ICC CEO pitches for more Test-playing nations to tour Pakistan

Geoff Allardice is optimistic Test cricket will flourish in Pakistan at a time when major Test-playing nations such as Australia and England are seeing a noticeable drop in stadium attendance.