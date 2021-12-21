Top news of the day: Trinamool Congress wins big in Kolkata civic polls; Govt decision to raise women’s marriage age to 21 causing pain to some, says PM Modi, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Taking a swipe at his rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21 said women are happy with the government’s decision to raise the marriage age to 21 but this has caused pain to some. Addressing a rally in Prayagraj, he also said that 25 lakh of the 30 lakh houses given under Prime Minister Awas Yojana are registered in the name of women in Uttar Pradesh.

More corruption in the conduct of Government exams in Maharashtra was unearthed with the Pune police arresting a former commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) in connection with alleged malpractices in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) held in 2018.

The people of Kolkata showed an overwhelming support to the Trinamool Congress in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, with the ruling party winning more than 90% of the wards on Tuesday when counting was held. Of the 144 wards, the party won in 134. More than 72% of the votes were polled in its favour. BJP candidates won three seats, the Left Front and the Congress two each and Independents grabbed three seats.

Two months ago, India crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore administered vaccines—for the first and second dose combined. By December, 10, ~81 crore of its adult population received its first dose, with ~51 crore also having received a second dose so as to be admitted in the once elusive, fully vaccinated against COVID-19 club. While the figure is laudable for a developing country, it’s important to continue examining our progress, especially as this impressive feat is occurring along with a dramatic decline in disease incidence since the peak of the second wave and a looming possible third wave driven by the new Omicron variant.

There is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on Omicron variant of coronavirus, though some of the mutations reported on spike gene may decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. “There are limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply.

Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday issued directions to stock exchanges in the commodity derivatives segment for immediately suspending trading in derivative contracts in key farm commodities, namely paddy (non-basmati), wheat, chana, mustard seeds and its derivatives, soya bean and its derivatives, crude palm oil and moong for a year.

The draft amendment to the Registration of Birth and Death Act has a provision to update the database of births and deaths with other databases, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this on the day Parliament approved a bill to link the electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem -- a move strongly opposed by the opposition parties.

India’s stature on the global stage has grown significantly and the world expects more from the country, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. In an address at an event, he said there has been a profound transformation in the international order and its expressions are many.

Amid Opposition criticism of a bill to link Aadhaar with electoral rolls, sources in the government on Tuesday said the move would solve the “major problem” of multiple enrolment of the same person at different places and help in “cleaning” the voters’ list to a great extent.

India’s premier off-spinner R. Ashwin has revealed that he felt like he was being “thrown under the bus” after a remark by former head coach Ravi Shastri left him “crushed” during a torrid phase in his career when he contemplated retirement multiple times.

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani defended his national billiards title — his 11th in the tournament — after he defeated his PSPB teammate Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in a best of nine games final here. Advani responded with breaks of 56 and 46 to restore parity at 1-1 after Sitwala’s breaks of 64 and 42 late on the evening of December 20.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, December 21,2021, dismissed a writ petition seeking a directive to remove the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from paid COVID-19 vaccine certificates and imposed a heavy litigation cost of ₹1 lakhs on the petitioner.

We are two seasons deep into Emily in Paris, and Emily (Lily Collins) – the Chicago-bred influencer with a glaring talent for being ever-optimistic – still hasn’t learned French. Not a criticism, just an observation given the writer of this review has been in India for about five years and is still butchering Telugu into kheema.