Top news of the day: Centre halts flights to and from U.K. till December 31; Bengal BJP's youth wing president's wife joins Trinamool Congress; relationship over says husband, and more

Farmers participate at a protest demonstration against the farm laws, at Delhi-UP border near Ghazipur in New Delhi on December 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Bengal BJP's youth wing president's wife joins Trinamool Congress; relationship over says husband

BJP leader Sujata Mondal Khan, who is the wife of president of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Bishnupur Lok Sabha MP Soumitra Khan, on Monday joined the Trinamool Congress, saying she did not get the respect she deserved in the BJP.

Discussions on global growth cannot happen among few, table must be bigger: PM Modi

Asserting that growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 21 said discussions on global growth cannot happen only among a few as the “table must be bigger” and the agenda broader.

2 PDP leaders held ahead of DDC poll results

Two senior People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders have been arrested, just a day ahead of the counting in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Kashmir.

Coronavirus live updates: December 21, 2020

As more nations impose restrictions on travel to the United Kingdom (the latest being Canada), the Union Health Ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in the UK, which has led to a surge in the infection rate there.

Farm laws | Farmers start day-long ‘relay’ hunger strike

Intensifying their agitation against the Centre’s new agriculture laws, farmers began their day-long ‘relay’ hunger strike on Monday morning at all sites of protest on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

New coronavirus strain | Centre halts flights to and from U.K. till Dec. 31

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 21 announced its decision to ban all flights to the U.K. from December 22 midnight until December 31 in an effort to keep out a new highly infectious coronavirus strain that is rapidly spreading in England.

Boeing says successful demonstration of F-18s landing on Indian Navy carriers

Boeing on Monday announced the successful demonstration of the compatibility of its F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets with the Indian Navy’s aircraft carriers as part of its pitch for the Navy’s fighter procurement.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to Yogi Adityanath on plight of cattle in Uttar Pradesh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to highlight the plight of cattle in the State and suggested that it could take “inspiration” from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh to protect “gaumata”.

Kamal Haasan announces 7-point ‘Governance and Economic’ Agenda

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday announced his party’s ambitious ‘Seven Point Governance and Economic Agenda’ that promises to create ‘Green Channel Government’ through which statutory certificates and documents to citizens are issued ‘without the citizens applying for it’ and ‘Online Homes’.

The Hindu Explains | The three recent antitrust cases against Google

Google’s legal worries are increasing by the day. The search giant was slapped with three antitrust cases by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) and more than three dozen U.S. states.

BAI names full-strength squad; Sindhu, Saina to compete for first time since coronavirus break

India’s top shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be seen in action for the first time since the coronavirus-forced break when they compete in three upcoming tournaments in Bangkok, including the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals.

