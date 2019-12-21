Top news of the day: clashes during anti-CAA protests in U.P., support for Pramila Jaypal after EAM Jeyashankar cancels meet, and more

Thousands of people have been agitating in various parts of the country since December 11, when the contentious citizenship bill was passed in Parliament. On December 21 students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest again outside the university campus against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered another post-mortem examination of the bodies of the four accused in rape and murder of veterinarian Disha at Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27.

Leading Democratic presidential aspirants — Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — and two other U.S. lawmakers have came out in support of Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who claims External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar cancelled his meeting with a Congressional committee as she was invited to be a part of that group.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks on decades-old Sino-India boundary issue on December 21 under the framework of Special Representatives dialogue.

The Maharashtra government on December 21 announced a loan waiver of upto ₹2 lakh for farmers, with a cut off date of September 30, 2019. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly in Nagpur on the last day of the winter session of the legislature.

India have everything going their way as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies here on December 22 eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side.

Painting cows with zebra-like stripes may be a simple strategy to keep biting flies at bay. There was over 50% reduction in the number of biting flies seen on legs and body of the cows painted with zebra-like stripes compared with cows that were not painted thus.

The quintessential urban Indian generally views political rallies as a nuisance — something that disrupts normal life — and watches them from the safety and comfort of the drawing room: on TV. And in a politically-volatile city like Kolkata, where protest marches and demonstrations are the order of the day, it is even customary for the police to warn people beforehand about traffic disruptions and advise them detours.

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said on Saturday. Initially 10 people were held but five more were arrested later, they said.

South African pace great Dale Steyn on Saturday rated the current Indian fast bowling unit as the best in world cricket. Steyn, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday, responded to a variety of questions during an interactive session with his fans on social networking site Twitter.