December 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Parliament Winter Session | Lok Sabha passes three revised criminal laws; two more MPs suspended

Two more Lok Sabha MPs, C. Thomas and A.M. Arif, were suspended from the Lower House for the remainder of the Winter Session on Wednesday for displaying placards in the House. The total number of MPs suspended this Session rises to 143. Meanwhile, the Lower House passed the three revised criminal Bills — Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 — after a debate mainly comprising of BJP MPs.

Trinamool leader’s mimicry of Vice-President | President, PM Modi extend support to Dhankhar

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20 extended their support to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar over TMC leader’s mimicry of Mr. Dhankhar on December 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed great pain over the “abject theatrics” of some MPs in Parliament complex, the Vice President’s office said. “Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday,” the Vice-President’s Secretariat said. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on X said, “I was dismayed to see the manner in which our respected Vice-President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the People of India expect them to uphold it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not meant to be disrespectful: Mamata on Dhankhar’s mimicry by party MP

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on December 20 played down the issue of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s mimicry by her party’s MP, saying it was not meant to be disrespectful. In the eye of the storm over the mimicry row, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee also said he never had any intention to hurt or disrespect Dhankhar. Asked about the mimicry row, Banerjee said, “We respect everyone. This was not about disrespecting anyone. This should be taken politically and casually. You people would not have known about it if Rahul ji had not recorded it”.

Why no discussion on MPs being thrown out of Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Amid a row over a TMC MP mimicking Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 20 said he shot the video of MPs sitting outside Parliament which remains on his phone and asked why was there no discussion over MPs being “thrown out” of the House. Asked about him making the video and claims that the Vice President was insulted, he said, “Who insulted and how? MPs were sitting there, I took their video which remains on my phone. The media continues to show it and is making remarks, Modi ji is making remarks, nobody has said anything.”

Parliament security breach | Modi government has ‘strangulated’ democracy and shown ‘disdain’ for Parliament, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress MPs

The Narendra Modi government has “strangulated” democracy and the Prime Minister had shown his “disdain” for Parliament, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said on December 20, referring to the face-off between the Opposition and the government over the December 13 security breach in the Lok Sabha. Ms. Gandhi made these remarks while addressing her party colleagues from both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building. She said never had so many parliamentarians been suspended for a “legitimate demand” that the Home Minister should make a statement on the security breach in the Lok Sabha.

Health Minister reviews COVID-19 preparedness, directs increased surveillance

Admitting that India has registered a rise in the daily COVID-19 positivity rate in some States, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, while issuing an alert, said that no clustering of cases had been reported in the new JN.1 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. “The variant is currently under intense scientific scrutiny but not a cause of immediate concern. All JN.1 cases were found to be mild and all of them have recovered without any complications,” the Ministry said.

Ready to look into any information provided: PM Modi on U.S. charges over foiled Pannun assassination plot

India’s commitment is to the rule of law and if someone gives information, it would look into it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Financial Times in his first comments on the U.S. allegations relating to an Indian link over a foiled plot targeting a Sikh separatist. In an interview to the British daily, Mr. Modi said there is strong bipartisan support for strengthening of India-U.S. relations and it is not appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic ties.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudy is third serving T.N. legislator to face disqualification in past 10 years

T.N. Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, who has been convicted by the Madras High Court in a disproportionate assets case and is facing disqualification, will be the third serving legislator of the State to suffer a disqualification in the past 10 years. However, an official of the Tamil Nadu Assembly secretariat said the text of the judgement of the Court had to be studied first, before taking any decision on the matter. However, an official of the Tamil Nadu Assembly secretariat said the text of the judgement of the Court had to be studied first, before taking any decision on the matter.

Controversy in Madhya Pradesh Assembly over replacing Nehru portrait with Ambedkar’s; Congress slams BJP govt.

A controversy erupted on the second day of Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s winter session as the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of replacing a portrait of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with a portrait of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on one side behind the Speaker’s chair. On the other side behind the Speaker’s chair is a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi which remains in its place. In a letter to pro-tem Speaker Gopal Bhargava, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said that Nehru’s portrait had been in place since the formation of the Assembly and claimed that it had now been removed without any reason.

Hamas chief in Egypt for talks on Gaza truce and hostage release

The leader of Hamas travelled to Egypt on December 20 as hopes grew that Israel and the Palestinian militant group may be inching toward another truce and hostage release deal in the Gaza war. The Qatar-based Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh, arrived in Cairo for discussions on the “aggression in the Gaza Strip and other matters”, the group said in a statement. He was due to meet Egypt’s spy chief for talks on “stopping the aggression and the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners”, a source close to the group told AFP.

Nine wounded in Kherson as Russia targets Ukraine cities

Ukraine said nine people, including four children, were wounded by Russian shelling in the southern city of Kherson as drones also targeted the capital Kyiv and the second-largest city Kharkiv. “During the evening shelling of Kherson by the Russian occupiers, nine people were injured, four of them were children,” said Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson, adding that the children were between two and 13 years old.

Taiwan to ‘handle’ spate of Chinese balloons based on threat level

Taiwan will “handle” Chinese balloons flying nearby based on threat assessments, though officials believe the current wave is for weather purposes, driven by the prevailing winds at this time of year, the Defence Ministry in Taipei said on December 20. The potential for China to use balloons for spying became a global issue in February when the United States shot down what it said was a Chinese surveillance balloon. China said the balloon was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray.

Emotional decision to change captain, but Rohit will be part of MI legacy: Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians’ Global Head of Cricket, admitted that replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the team’s captain was a tough decision but termed it a necessary call with future in mind. Pandya’s return to MI as captain had evoked sharp responses from the teams’ fan base, but Jayawardene asserted that Rohit will remain an integral part of the side. “It was a tough decision. It was emotional, to be honest. It’s fair on the fans as well (to react). I think everyone is emotional and we have to respect that as well. But at the same time, as a franchise, you have to make those decisions,” Jayawardene told JIO Cinema.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.