Top news of the day: Nepal PM Oli recommends dissolution of Parliament, President Bhandari announces fresh election; Surjewala claims party now united to take on Modi government, and more

In an emergency Cabinet meeting held on Sunday morning, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli recommended dissolution of the Parliament and called for general election. The decision was ratified by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari in an official announcement in the afternoon.

Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spoke to each other on the phone at least four to five times during the course of the Kargil War, with the former veering to the view that Mr. Sharif had been bamboozled by Pakistani army headed by General Pervez Musharraf into the conflict.

On Sunday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Visva Bharati, set up by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 in Santiniketan, the Trinamool Congress held protests outside Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata, alleging an insult to the revered poet.

A day after his conspicuous absence from Saturday’s high-profile meeting between the Gandhis and a section of group of 23 dissenters (G-23), Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Sunday explained it by stating that he was “unwell”.

The design of a mosque and a hospital to be built on a five-acre land in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village allocated by the Supreme Court in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was unveiled on Saturday at the IICF office in Lucknow.

London and southeast England may stay under tighter coronavirus curbs for some time, Britain's health minister suggested on Sunday, adding that dropping plans to ease restrictions for Christmas was needed to stem a fast-spreading new strain.

A new strain of coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom is up to 70% more infectious but it is not thought to be more deadly and vaccines should still be effective, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists has said.

The Left- affiliated All-India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) on Sunday released a document countering the claims of the Modi government on the three contentious farm laws, saying that the government’s arguments for not repealing the legislations were “deceptive” and “untruthful”. It also accused the government of propagating “falsehood” to claim that the laws would help farmers.

Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been indicted here for fraudulently obtaining diamonds worth over $2.6 million from one of the world's biggest diamond companies in Manhattan.

A car bomb blast that rocked Afghanistan’s capital Sunday morning killed at least eight people, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Opener Tim Seifert carried his bat for 84 in an unbroken 129-run partnership with Kane Williamson to steer New Zealand to a nine-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international Sunday and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws is a fallout of BJP’s politics of “lies and deceit”, the Congress said on Sunday.

The Finance Ministry on Sunday said five States, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana, have been permitted to borrow an additional ₹16,728 crore following completion of stipulated reforms for 'Ease of Doing Business'.