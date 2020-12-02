Top news of the day: U.K. becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use; farmers demand special Parliament session to repeal new agriculture laws, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Britain jumped ahead of the United States and Europe to become the West’s first country to formally endorse a COVID-19 vaccine it said should reach the most vulnerable people early next week. Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency granted emergency use approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which they say is 95% effective in preventing illness, in record time — just 23 days since Pfizer published the first data from its final stage clinical trial.

“It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why Interpol has issued this global warning,” Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said.

Dilli Chalo | Farmers demand special Parliament session to repeal farm laws

Farmers protest against Centre’s new agriculture laws at Singhu border in Delhi on December 2, 2020. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

“As long as the demand to repeal the laws are not met, we will intensify the struggle on the borders of Delhi, and we will choke the city of Delhi,” said Darshan Pal, president of the Krantikari Kisan Union, representing the joint farmers front, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The Oxford Union Debating Society, citing unforeseen “circumstances”, sought to postpone a scheduled virtual address by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the last moment, drawing flak from the ruling TMC, which sniffed “political pressure from the highest level” in the matter.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed that only green crackers will be permitted for Christmas and New Year – between 11.55 p.m. and 12.30 a.m. – in areas where the ambient air quality is in the moderate or below categories.

Mr. Akbar had filed the complaint against Ms. Ramani for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Sasikala applies for remission

If Sasikala doesn’t avail any remission, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide would complete her sentence on January 27, 2021. Sasikala has already paid ₹10 crore fine to a civil court in November 2020.

The cyclone is expected to cross somewhere between Kanniyakumari and Pamban in Ramanathapuram district.

India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice and China is the biggest importer. Beijing imports around 4 million tonnes of rice annually but has avoided purchases from India, citing quality issues.

The Pakistan Prime Minister arrived in the disputed region to attend the oath-taking ceremony of a 14-member Gilgit Baltistan Cabinet. Mr. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) won most of the seats in the Legislative Assembly election in Gilgit-Baltistan. India has slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarily-occupied region has no legal basis.

Paytm, which is also backed by SoftBank Group Corp among others, was valued at about $16 billion during its latest private fundraising round a year ago. At that valuation, Ant’s stake in the Indian firm is worth about $4.8 billion.

An in-form Hardik Pandya blasted 92 not out off 76 balls and Ravindra Jadeja’s useful 66 off 50 took India to a healthy 302 for 5 in 50 overs after an inept show in the first 30 overs.