December 19, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Parliament Winter Session | Lok Sabha discusses criminal law bills after suspension of 49 more MPs

Another 49 members were suspended from the Lok Sabha alone in a day marked by continued protests from members of the Opposition benches. The latest tally also includes senior members as Supriya Sule, Farooq Abdullah, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor, among others. The total suspension count, of both houses combined in the ongoing session, has exceeded 140. The House also took up the Revised criminal law bills: Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, for discussion.

INDIA bloc to hold nationwide protests on December 22 against ‘undemocratic’ suspension of MPs: Kharge

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold nationwide protest on December 22 against the recent suspensions of at least 141 members from the Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on December 19 following a meeting of the allied parties. This was the fourth meeting of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) which saw the participation of 28 parties. “141 MPs being suspended is undemocratic. The issue we raised was not a wrong issue. We have been saying that Home Minister and Prime Minister should come to the House and brief the members of both the Houses,” Mr. Kharge said addressing a press conference.

Madras High Court convicts T.N. Minister Ponmudy, his wife, in disproportionate assets case

The Madras High Court on December 19 convicted Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and his wife P. Visalatchi in a disproportionate assets case and ordered their appearance before it on December 21, 2023 to hear them before deciding the quantum of sentence. .Justice G. Jayachandran allowed a State government appeal preferred in 2017 and set the April 18, 2016 order passed by a special court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases in Villupuram acquitting both the accused from the case. The judge held that the trial court had erred in acquitting the accused without analysing the prosecution’s case in the right perspective.

Tamil Nadu rains | CM Stalin writes to Defence Minister seeking more choppers for rescue

Rains continued to pour on December 19 in Tamil Nadu, inundating parts of the State. Work to rescue passengers stranded at Srivaikuntam Railway Station is on. The Tamil Nadu Health Department has deputed 190 Mobile Medical Units to take up post-flood disease prevention/control activities. Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin requested Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to deploy more helicopters for rescue and relief efforts in the State.

Gyanvapi civil suits not barred by Places of Worship Act: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High court on December 19 ruled that civil suits filed by Hindu petitioners and deity seeking restoration of temple at the Gyanvapi mosque premises “are not barred” by the Places of Worship Act. The court rejected the challenge to the demands by the mosque committees. The bench headed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal said that this case affects two major communities of the country and hence asked the trial court to expeditiously decide it in 6 months.

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh elected Speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

Senior BJP MLA and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the speaker of the state legislative assembly. The first session of the newly-elected Assembly began in Raipur on December 19. Chief Minister Vinshu Deo Sai moved a proposal for the election of 71-year-old Mr. Singh as the Speaker which was seconded by Deputy CM Arun Sao.

Delhi High Court adjourns to January 4 Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra’s plea against eviction from govt. accommodation

The Delhi High Court on December 19 said it would wait for the Supreme Court to take up a plea by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra against her expulsion from Lok Sabha before hearing on her appeal against a subsequent eviction notice for her government accommodation in the capital.

India will continue to rely on coal power until it becomes developed country, says Bhupender Yadav

India is committed to meeting the energy needs of its people and will also have to rely on coal power until it achieves developed country status, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on December 19. Responding to a question at a press conference here, the Minister also said India resisted pressure from developed countries to end the use of fossil fuels at the UN climate conference in the United Arab Emirates. “While we are increasing our renewable capacity, we will also have to rely on coal power until we achieve the objective of a developed India,” he said.

Earthquake in China | Death toll at 127 in Gansu and Qinghai provinces

A strong overnight earthquake rattled a mountainous region of northwestern China, authorities said on December 19, destroying homes, leaving residents out in a below-freezing winter night and killing 127 people in the nation’s deadliest quake in nine years. The magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck just before midnight on Monday, injuring more than 700 people, damaging roads and knocking out power and communication lines in Gansu and Qinghai provinces, officials and Chinese media reports said.

‘Financially solid’: Hamas revenues set to withstand war with Israel

Hamas has been the focus of a relentless Israeli onslaught in Gaza but with resilient and diverse finances, it is expected to have a significant war chest at its disposal as the conflict drags on. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annihilate the Palestinian Islamist movement behind the October 7 attack - the deadliest in the country’s history. The gunmen killed 1,139 people — most of them civilians — according to Israel, and took an estimated 250 hostages back to Gaza, where 129 are still believed to be held.

Myanmar stands on humanitarian ‘precipice,’ U.N. warns

One-third of the population of Myanmar, or more than 18 million people, now require humanitarian aid, the United Nations warned Monday, seeking a billion dollars in donations next year to combat the need. The humanitarian situation in the Southeast Asian country has worsened since the coup there nearly three years ago, the global body said.

Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, spewing magma in spectacular show of Earth’s power

A volcano that had rumbled for weeks erupted in southwestern Iceland, spewing semi-molten rock into the air in a spectacular show of Earth’s power in the land known for fire and ice. The eruption that started Monday night occurred about 4 kilometres from the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. The town near Iceland’s main airport was evacuated in November after thousands of earthquakes damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.

Sony India yet to agree on extension of deadline for merger with ZEE Limited

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) on December 19 said it had not agreed to any extension of the deadline as sought by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) citing contractual obligations. “ZEE’s notice to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India dated December 17 is an acknowledgement that they will not be able to meet the December 21, 2023 deadline to close the SPNI/ZEE merger,” a spokesperson of SPNI said in a statement.

IPL 2024 auction | Mitchell Starc gets signed for record ₹24.75 crore by KKR

After a 9-year absence, Mitchell Starc makes a stunning comeback to the IPL and will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 after the side won a bid of ₹24.75 crore for the Aussie pace bowler. While Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals fought for him until ₹9.6 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans jumped into the race to push the price past ₹10 crore and ₹20 crore marks. Starc becomes the most expensive player in IPL history, an hour after Pat Cummins’ signing by SRH broke the previous record. Starc played two seasons in the IPL in 2014 and 2015 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 33-year-old recently won the ICC World Cup with Australia.