Top news of the day: Another killing in Punjab over alleged sacrilege attempt; bill to link Aadhaar with voter id to come up in Lok Sabha on December 20, and more

Another man killed by angry mob over alleged sacrilege attempt in Punjab
A day after one person was beaten to death over an alleged attempt to commit sacrilege in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar, another incident of a man being killed by the angry mob occurred on December 19 in Kapurthala over an alleged attempt of desecration.
Bill that seeks to link electoral rolls to Aadhaar to be tabled in Lok Sabha on December 20
It is to curb menace of multiple enrolment of one person in different places, says Government.
Opposition MPs flag unsatisfactory answers to their questions in Parliament
They are full of rhetoric and read more like a paean to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they say.
One year after District Development Council elections, Srinagar chairman seeks powers, security
Elected representatives complain of bureaucratic hurdles, exclusion in decision-making, non-budgetary powers and poor accommodation.
DGCA asks pilots to avoid self-medication
In a safety advisory, the DGCA said one of the foremost health determinant of psychomotor as well as cognitive flying performance was the use of medicines by a pilot.
News Analysis | Congress signals return of Rahul Gandhi to a pivotal role as it heads into new year
Leaders close to the former party chief argue that he stepped down to ensure ‘accountability’ for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle but has not ruled out the possibility of a return to the post.
Must find ways to help Afghan people: Jaishankar
Issuing a joint statement at the end of deliberations on Sunday as a part of the third India-Central Asia dialogue, hosted by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, with Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan said it was important to provide “immediate” humanitarian aid for Afghans.
Daily Omicron cases in the U.K. triple to more than 10,000
The U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed an additional 10,059 cases of the new variant on December 18, more than three times as many as reported on December 18 (3,201), taking the total number of cases to 24,968.
The Ashes | Australia nears win, England slips
Australia has set a target of 468 runs for England.
India’s tour of South Africa | Hope fast bowlers can give us 20 wickets in every Test against South Africa, says Pujara
The Indian team has already started its skills training with all the premier batters having a quality net session on December 18.