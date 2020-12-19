Top news of the day: India records lowest Test innings score as Australia wins first Test; Stand-off with India amid COVID-19 showed China’s intention, says Rajnath Singh, and more

Congress decides to hold ‘chintan shivir’
The Congress, after a nearly five-hour-long brainstorming session of its leaders, including members of the group of 23 (G-23), at its president Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence on Saturday morning, decided to to hold a “chintan shivir” (conclave) to strengthen it.
Adelaide Test | India crumble to record low of 36 as fast bowlers fire Australia to victory
Australia crushed India by eight wickets inside three days of the first Test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, skittling the tourists for their lowest innings score in 88 years of Test cricket and taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
Suvendu, host of TMC leaders join BJP at Amit Shah’s rally
West Bengal on Saturday witnessed one of the biggest political defections in recent times, with a host of Trinamool Congress leaders, including former Minister and heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, joined the BJP at a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PM Modi urges people to read e-booklet on agro-reforms
Amid the deadlock between the Centre and the protesting farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged people to read and share widely an e-booklet issued by the government highlighting how the recent agro-reforms help farmers.
Stand-off with India amid COVID-19 showed China’s intention, says Rajnath Singh
The military stand-off with India in the northern sector amid the COVID-19 crisis showed China’s intentions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.
Benefits of farm reforms brought in 6 months ago have begun reaching farmers: PM
Farmers are already reaping the benefits of the reforms brought in six months ago and better infrastructure and market access for the farm sector could take the rural economy to new heights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
Karnataka | Classes for SSLC, PUC, to begin from January 1
From January 1, 2021, classes will be held for students of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/10th and second Pre-University Course/12th. The ‘Vidyagama’ scheme, a continuous learning programme, will also be restarted for students of classes 6-9.
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine set to clearance by year-end: Report
The Oxford University vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) being produced by AstraZeneca is likely to get regulatory approval from the U.K.’s independent regulator by the end of this year for a roll-out to begin in early 2021, according to a U.K. media report.
Ahead of UNSC tenure, India briefs U.K. on its priorities
Days ahead of India taking up a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council, India and the U.K. have held discussions on issues that are on the world body’s agenda with the Indian officials briefing their British counterparts about the country’s priorities including reformed multilateralism and counterterrorism. India and the U.K. held bilateral consultations on UNSC issues on Friday through the video tele-conferencing mode.
Biden appoints Indian American Vedant Patel to the role of White House Assistant Press Secretary
U.S. President Elect Joe Biden announced additional members of the White House communications and press team on Friday including India-born Vedant Patel, who was appointed to the role of Assistant Press Secretary.
Khudiram belongs as much to India as he belongs to Bengal: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress’s ‘outsider’ jibe at the BJP, saying Freedom fighter Khudiram Bose belonged as much to India as he belonged to Bengal.
Wistron put on probation, won’t get new biz from Apple before corrective actions are taken
Apple on Saturday said it has placed Wistron on probation and it will not receive any new business from the US-based company before corrective actions are completed.
TN CM begins campaign for 2021 Assembly elections from his Edappadi constituency
Proud of his government’s achievements over the past four years, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami confidently launched his campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections from Edappadi, his constituency here, to retain power in Tamil Nadu.