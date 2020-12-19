Top news of the day: India records lowest Test innings score as Australia wins first Test; Stand-off with India amid COVID-19 showed China’s intention, says Rajnath Singh, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Congress, after a nearly five-hour-long brainstorming session of its leaders, including members of the group of 23 (G-23), at its president Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence on Saturday morning, decided to to hold a “chintan shivir” (conclave) to strengthen it.

Australia crushed India by eight wickets inside three days of the first Test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, skittling the tourists for their lowest innings score in 88 years of Test cricket and taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

West Bengal on Saturday witnessed one of the biggest political defections in recent times, with a host of Trinamool Congress leaders, including former Minister and heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, joined the BJP at a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amid the deadlock between the Centre and the protesting farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged people to read and share widely an e-booklet issued by the government highlighting how the recent agro-reforms help farmers.

The military stand-off with India in the northern sector amid the COVID-19 crisis showed China’s intentions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Farmers are already reaping the benefits of the reforms brought in six months ago and better infrastructure and market access for the farm sector could take the rural economy to new heights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

From January 1, 2021, classes will be held for students of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/10th and second Pre-University Course/12th. The ‘Vidyagama’ scheme, a continuous learning programme, will also be restarted for students of classes 6-9.

The Oxford University vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) being produced by AstraZeneca is likely to get regulatory approval from the U.K.’s independent regulator by the end of this year for a roll-out to begin in early 2021, according to a U.K. media report.

Days ahead of India taking up a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council, India and the U.K. have held discussions on issues that are on the world body’s agenda with the Indian officials briefing their British counterparts about the country’s priorities including reformed multilateralism and counterterrorism. India and the U.K. held bilateral consultations on UNSC issues on Friday through the video tele-conferencing mode.

U.S. President Elect Joe Biden announced additional members of the White House communications and press team on Friday including India-born Vedant Patel, who was appointed to the role of Assistant Press Secretary.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress’s ‘outsider’ jibe at the BJP, saying Freedom fighter Khudiram Bose belonged as much to India as he belonged to Bengal.

Apple on Saturday said it has placed Wistron on probation and it will not receive any new business from the US-based company before corrective actions are completed.

Proud of his government’s achievements over the past four years, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami confidently launched his campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections from Edappadi, his constituency here, to retain power in Tamil Nadu.