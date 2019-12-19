Top news of the day: MHA to review security situation amid CAA protests, Cummins sold to KKR for record 15.5 crores at IPL auction, and more

The Home Ministry will review the security situation in the country on Thursday evening amid the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Thursday shattered the record for the most expensive foreign buy ever in the IPL players’ auction here as Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out a whopping ₹15.50 crore for him.

The relatives of the four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian, who were killed in a police ‘encounter’, moved the Supreme Court in Thursday seeking a CBI probe into the deaths.

As protests took off in Delhi, mobile Internet services were snapped in several areas. People took to Twitter to reach out to telecom service providers. Responding to customers on Twitter, service providers Airtel and Vodafone confirmed that they have received instructions from the government to suspend voice and data connection in certain parts of Delhi.

Donald Trump became the third President in American history to be impeached on Wednesday night when a majority of Representatives voted in favour of the two articles of impeachment drawn up by House Democrats. The articles, essentially the charges against the President, accuse Mr. Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, both related to the Ukraine scandal.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is in the U.S., has shared India’s perspective on the amended Citizenship law with members of the American Congress, the Ministry said on Thursday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday stressed on the neutrality of presiding officers in legislatures, saying they should take impartial decisions on defections in a time-bound manner which could not be questioned by the judiciary.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on December 19 that certain elements who don’t want to see peace in India have been trying to use its borders with Nepal and Bhutan to enter the country.

Hospitals are on the verge of collapse and cashless service is likely to be suspended, warned the Indian Medical Association and the Association of Healthcare Providers (India), stating that thousands of crores are due to be paid by Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to private hospitals.

With Rs 252.72 crore in annual earnings, India’s ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception.