Top news of the day: WHO says Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community spread; DRDO scientist arrested for planting bomb to kill neighbour in court premises, and more

Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus’ ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the WHO said in an update.

The IED that triggered a low-intensity explosion in courtroom number 102 on December 9 had left a person injured. The accused, Bharat Bhushan Kataria (47), was arrested on December 17, police said.

Endorsing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s demolition of property of suspected criminals as part of his handling of law and order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a new formulation U.P.Y.O.G.I — U.P. plus Yogi. Upyogi means useful in Hindi and by deploying the pun, the PM has once again thrown his weight behind Mr. Adityanath as the State inches closer to the 2022 Assembly election.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questions timing of searches.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy at Dundigal near Hyderabad, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the probe will take “a few more weeks” and he would not like to pre-empt any of the findings of the Court of Inquiry by commenting on it.

The BSF said the drone, a hexa-copter with four power batteries, weighed around 23 kg and could carry a payload of around 10 kg.

Her husband works as a peon in the panchayat office and collects the honorarium due to her.

Agni-P is a two-stage canisterised solid propellant missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system and has a range of up to 2,000 km. This second flight-test had proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system, the DRDO stated.

Typhoon Rai blew away on December 17 night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces, where more than 3,00,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in advance in a pre-emptive move officials say may have saved a lot of lives.

The Government is selling its entire 51% stake in Pawan Hans.

The Ashes | England collapses again as Australia turns screw in second Test

With two days left, Australia extends their lead to 282.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh courted a controversy during the Under-15 Nationals in Ranchi when he slapped a grappler, who insisted on competing in the tournament after being disqualified for being over-aged. Interestingly, the wrestler trains at the academy which belongs to the WFI president in Gonda.