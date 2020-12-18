Top news of the day: West Bengal officers' likely to have virtual meet with Union Home Secretary; Supreme Court initiates contempt action against Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja, and more

West Bengal top officers’ meet with Union Home Secretary likely to be held in virtual mode
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shot off another letter to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of West Bengal to appear before the Union Home Secretary in relation to the “law and order” situation in the State.
Supreme Court initiates contempt action against Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja
The Supreme Court on Friday initiated contempt proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja for scandalising the court and the highest judiciary with their tweets.
MSP has remained, and will remain: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18 made a strong pitch to farmers, advocating the benefits of the agricultural reforms initiated by his government and called out Opposition parties for “shooting from the shoulders of farmers” in first pushing the reforms in their poll manifestos and now opposing them for the sake of opposition.
Ladakh standoff: India, China resume diplomatic talks
Resuming diplomatic talks on their military standoff, India and China on Friday agreed to continue working towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh at the earliest.
Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from Trinamool Congress
Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Datta on Friday resigned from Trinamool Congress. He sent his resignation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the day. Mr. Datta has been vocal against the party for quite some time and had also announced his decision not to contest the Assembly poll on Trinamool Congress ticket. Mr. Datta told journalists on Friday that he had resigned from the party but would remain an MLA.
Hathras case | CBI invokes charges of gangrape and murder against four accused
The CBI on Friday filed its charge sheet against four accused in the alleged gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, officials said. The agency invoked charges of gangrape and murder against Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu and the local court in Hathras has taken cognisance, lawyer for the accused told reporters outside the court.
Speaker refuses Adhikari’s resignation, says it does not conform to rules
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said he has not accepted Trinamool Congress MLA Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation as it does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House.
In historic pick, Biden taps Deb Haaland as interior secretary
President-elect Joe Biden selected New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as his nominee for interior secretary on Thursday, a historic pick that would make her the first Native American to lead the powerful federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation’s tribes for generations.
Australia vs India, 1st Test | Bowlers led by Ashwin put India in control on Day 2
Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin produced one of his most memorable overseas performances as Indian bowlers collectively terrorised Australia into submission, bowling them out for 191 on the second day of the opening Day/Night Test here on Friday.
1st T20 | Jacob Duffy takes four wickets on debut as New Zealand beats Pakistan by 5 wickets
Fast bowler Jacob Duffy took 4-33 on debut for New Zealand in the first Twenty20 cricket international against Pakistan on Friday to set up the home team’s five-wicket victory in the opener of the three-match series.
Changing nature of war: Rajnath Singh says mobile phones now have longer reach than missiles
Apparently referring to the impact of social media in conflicts between nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the reach of the mobile phone now was bigger than that of a missile.
#MeToo: M J Akbar did not approach court with clean hands, says Priya Ramani
Journalist Priya Ramani Friday alleged before a Delhi court that former union minister M J Akbar did not approach the court with clean hands in his criminal defamation complaint against her.
Indian Ocean Region will feel ripple effects of power rivalry in western Pacific: Vice-Admiral Tripathi
Countries operating in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) will feel the ripple effects of the great power rivalry intensifying in the western Pacific Ocean Region, Vice-Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Director General Naval Operations, said on Friday.