Top news of the day: West Bengal officers' likely to have virtual meet with Union Home Secretary; Supreme Court initiates contempt action against Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja, and more

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shot off another letter to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of West Bengal to appear before the Union Home Secretary in relation to the “law and order” situation in the State.

The Supreme Court on Friday initiated contempt proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja for scandalising the court and the highest judiciary with their tweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18 made a strong pitch to farmers, advocating the benefits of the agricultural reforms initiated by his government and called out Opposition parties for “shooting from the shoulders of farmers” in first pushing the reforms in their poll manifestos and now opposing them for the sake of opposition.

Resuming diplomatic talks on their military standoff, India and China on Friday agreed to continue working towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh at the earliest.

Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Datta on Friday resigned from Trinamool Congress. He sent his resignation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the day. Mr. Datta has been vocal against the party for quite some time and had also announced his decision not to contest the Assembly poll on Trinamool Congress ticket. Mr. Datta told journalists on Friday that he had resigned from the party but would remain an MLA.

The CBI on Friday filed its charge sheet against four accused in the alleged gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, officials said. The agency invoked charges of gangrape and murder against Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu and the local court in Hathras has taken cognisance, lawyer for the accused told reporters outside the court.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said he has not accepted Trinamool Congress MLA Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation as it does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House.

President-elect Joe Biden selected New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as his nominee for interior secretary on Thursday, a historic pick that would make her the first Native American to lead the powerful federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation’s tribes for generations.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin produced one of his most memorable overseas performances as Indian bowlers collectively terrorised Australia into submission, bowling them out for 191 on the second day of the opening Day/Night Test here on Friday.

Fast bowler Jacob Duffy took 4-33 on debut for New Zealand in the first Twenty20 cricket international against Pakistan on Friday to set up the home team’s five-wicket victory in the opener of the three-match series.

Apparently referring to the impact of social media in conflicts between nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the reach of the mobile phone now was bigger than that of a missile.

Journalist Priya Ramani Friday alleged before a Delhi court that former union minister M J Akbar did not approach the court with clean hands in his criminal defamation complaint against her.

Countries operating in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) will feel the ripple effects of the great power rivalry intensifying in the western Pacific Ocean Region, Vice-Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Director General Naval Operations, said on Friday.