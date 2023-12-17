December 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

Parliament breach | Police recover pieces of burnt phone, charges of evidence destruction to be added

Four days after the Parliament’s security was breached, the Delhi Police has recovered fragments of some broken and burnt mobile phones from Rajasthan’s Nagaur, an official said on December 17. Police have added IPC sections related to destruction of evidence to the FIR against the accused. An officer privy to the investigations said a few pieces of mobile phones have been recovered on December 16.

Parliament security breach serious issue, there should be no squabbling over it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated, and called for no squabbling over the issue amid Opposition’s protests over it in Parliament. In an interview to Hindi daily ‘Dainik Jagran’, Mr. Modi said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives.

Parliament breach | Congress says PM Modi ‘running away from debate’ to avoid questions on BJP MP’s role

The Congress on December 17 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from a debate on the security breach in Parliament and said the reason for it is that questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP in facilitating the entry of those who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber. The Opposition party’s attack came after Mr. Modi said the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated and called for no squabbling over the issue amid the Opposition’s protests over it in Parliament.

SA vs IND first ODI | Arshdeep, Avesh star in emphatic Indian victory over South Africa

Pacers Arshdeep Singh bowled a dream first spell and found an ally in equally menacing Avesh Khan as a second-string Indian team completely annihilated South Africa by eight wickets in the opening ODI in Johannesburg on December 17. India now lead the three-match series 1-0. Having gone into the match without a single wicket in his previous three ODI appearances, Arshdeep more than made up for it with his maiden five-wicket haul as South Africa were all-out for 116 in 27.3 overs. The target was surpassed in only 16.4 overs.

PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17 inaugurated Surat Diamond Bourse, the world’s largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business, at a time when the diamond industry is passing through its worst crisis due to global economic slowdown and G7 countries’ tough stand on Russian diamonds. The SDB building is the world’s largest office complex with over 67 lakh square feet of floor area spread in nine 15-storey interconnected towers with offices ranging from 300 sq ft to 7,5000 sq ft is aimed at shifting the diamond trading business from Mumbai to Surat, which is the hub of diamond cutting and polishing with thousands of factories across the city.

Assembly election debacle | Congress Working Committee to meet on December 21

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on December 21, a source said on December 17. The party’s highest decision-making body will follow the INDIA parties meeting in Delhi on December 19 to carry forward their discussion on putting up a united front against the BJP.

INDIA bloc’s immediate task is to win 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has termed the party’s debacle in the recently held Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Assembly polls as “unexpected” and “a matter of worry”. In an exclusive interview to PTI, Mr. Chidambaram on December 17 said the BJP fights every election “as if it is the last battle” and that is what Opposition parties “must realise”.

“Look beyond the binary of public and private spaces to battle discrimination in terms of gender, disability and caste”: CJI

“Courts have recognised that a seemingly neutral law might be a tool of oppression to a particular group. To truly achieve substantive equality, the impact of its provisions must be understood in the context of social realities,” said Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud while delivering a lecture in Bengaluru on December 17. The CJI delivered ‘The Inaugural Justice E. S. Venkataramiah Centennial Memorial Lecture’ organised by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) on the topic of ‘Constitutional imperatives of the State navigating discrimination in public and private spaces.’ He stressed the need for law to look beyond the binary of public and private spaces to battle discrimination in terms of gender, disability and caste.

Militant module planning targeted attacks on policemen busted in Srinagar: police

Three local militants, who were behind marking the off-duty policemen of the Jammu and Kashmir Police for targeted attacks, were arrested in Srinagar. The militant module was also behind the attack on a policeman in Srinagar on December 9. “During the course of investigations, it came to fore that the arrested trio had prepared a long list of policemen to be targeted. The trio worked at the behest of Pakistan-based handler Hamza Burhan, a resident of Pulwama,” Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R.R. Swain said.

Kakrapar-4 nuclear reactor attains criticality

The fourth unit of the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP-4) in Gujarat, with 700 MWe capacity, started controlled fission chain reaction and thus became critical at 1.17 am on December 17. Kakrapar is situated about 80 km from Surat. The 700 MWe units are the largest indigenous nuclear power reactors to be built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), a public sector undertaking of the Department of Atomic Energy.

Petroleum Minister Puri visiting Kuwait as PM’s special envoy to pay condolences over demise of Emir

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is travelling to Kuwait on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special envoy to pay condolences on the demise of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on behalf of the government and people of India. Mr. Puri will also deliver personal letters of condolences from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new Emir of Kuwait, the Ministry of External Affairs said on December 17.

Growth rate at 6%, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047, says Raghuram Rajan

Former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said India will still remain a lower middle country if the potential growth rate remains at 6% annually without any rise in population by 2047 (Amrit Kaal) and will be reaching the end of the demographic dividend by then. Speaking at a programme organised by Manthan here, the economist said if the country does not grow faster, it will grow older (demographically) before it gets richer, which means there is the burden of an aging population to deal with also at that point.

Unemployment rate among graduates declines to 13.4% between July 2022 and June 2023

Unemployment rate among graduates in a the age group of 15 years and above has declined to 13.4% in 2022-23 from 14.9% in year ago, according to a government survey. As per the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey, conducted by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the lowest unemployment rate among graduates aged 15 years and above witnessed in Chandigarh at 5.6%, which was followed by Delhi with 5.7 per cent during 2022-23.

Israel-Hamas conflict | Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows for ceasefire

Israel kept up deadly strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip on December 17 despite growing international calls for a ceasefire and pleas from desperate relatives to bring home the remaining hostages. Fighting raged on in the bloodiest ever Gaza war, now in its third month, that started with the Hamas attacks of October 7 and has devastated much of the Palestinian territory, sparking global concern.

Russia attacks Ukraine with Iskander missile, drones: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia launched an overnight air assault on Ukraine using an Iskander ballistic missile, a cruise missile and attack drones, Ukraine’s Air Force said on December 17. Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed the cruise missile and 20 attack drones, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. The Iskander missile “did not reach its target,” it said, without providing details.

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off Libya

Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drowned following a shipwreck off Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said. IOM, in a post on social media platform X, quoted survivors as saying the boat, carrying around 86 people, departed the Libyan city of Zwara, about 110 km (68 miles) from the capital, Tripoli.