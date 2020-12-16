Top news of the day: Supreme Court suggests panel to resolve farmers issue; CPI(M)-LDF ahead in Kerala local body polls, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Dilli Chalo | Supreme Court suggests farmer-government panel to resolve impasse

“The committee can talk and resolve this issue. Secure the names of some farmers’ unions who want to join... It should include BKU and other farmer leaders. They should be drawn from across the country. It affects all and this will soon become a national issue,” Chief Justice Bobde said.

Dilli Chalo | Discussed farmers agitation with Jaishankar, says British Foreign Secretary

Dominic Raab, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, said the U.K. respected India’s “heritage” of protests and debates, and was watching the situation closely. The Ministry of External Affairs did not refer to the issue in its press statement on the meeting between Mr. Raab and Mr. Jaishankar on December 15.

Kerala local body polls 2020 results | CPI(M)-led LDF surges ahead

Trends project a emphatic victory for the Left Democratic Front, even as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance scores some significant political points in different parts of the State. Congress-led United Democratic Front too has registered a decent performance.

The first session of the engineering entrance examination will be held from February 23-26. Students will be allowed to attempt all four times if they wish, with the best score being used.

The apex court, while expressing “great caution”, agreed to examine the possibility of “gender-neutral religion-neutral uniform guidelines” for maintenance and alimony.

India has reported 387 COVID-19 case fatalities in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on December 16, with 10 States/UTs accounting for 75.19% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70 deaths), followed by West Bengal (45) and Delhi (41), according to data released by the Health Ministry on December 16.

Guidelines include taking informed consent of victim, preserving samples correctly.

Pranab Mukherjee memoir | ‘Within my rights as son,’ tweets Abhijit Mukherjee as spat with sister continues

“Contrary to the opinion of some, I am not against the publishing of my father’s Memoir but I have requested D publisher to allow me to go through its contents before final roll out & I believe my request is quite legitimate & within my rights as his son,” Mr. Mukherjee said in his latest tweet.

The Eastern Command chief said post the Galwan Valley incident, bonhomie and mutual trust on the Line of Actual Control between India and China evaporated, and it will take time for things to stabilise.

Mr. Gandhi was disallowed to speak at the meeting by the panel chairman Jual Oram (BJP) when he sought to raise the issues of Chinese aggression and better equipping the soldiers at the border in Ladakh, sources said.

The U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate on December 15 passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which included key components of Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi’s resolution language urging the Chinese government to end its military aggression against India along the LAC.

The lawsuit could be filed as soon as December 17 and was different from the one that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed against Google in October, the report said, citing two people close to the probe.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan is hearing several pleas by industry and business sectors, including power and real estate, to extend the moratorium or even waive the interest on their debts due to losses incurred during the pandemic.

The DoT is yet to come out with any notification for the next round of auction.

India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 | India prefer Shaw over Gill, Saha instead of Pant for first Test

A peerless Virat Kohli and his “fearless” India would look to unleash their might on an Australian team which is ready for revenge but not exactly in ‘pink of health’ ahead of the first Day/Night Test starting in Adelaide on December 17.