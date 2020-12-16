Top news of the day: Supreme Court suggests panel to resolve farmers issue; CPI(M)-LDF ahead in Kerala local body polls, and more

Dilli Chalo | Supreme Court suggests farmer-government panel to resolve impasse
“The committee can talk and resolve this issue. Secure the names of some farmers’ unions who want to join... It should include BKU and other farmer leaders. They should be drawn from across the country. It affects all and this will soon become a national issue,” Chief Justice Bobde said.
Dilli Chalo | Discussed farmers agitation with Jaishankar, says British Foreign Secretary
Dominic Raab, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, said the U.K. respected India’s “heritage” of protests and debates, and was watching the situation closely. The Ministry of External Affairs did not refer to the issue in its press statement on the meeting between Mr. Raab and Mr. Jaishankar on December 15.
Kerala local body polls 2020 results | CPI(M)-led LDF surges ahead
Trends project a emphatic victory for the Left Democratic Front, even as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance scores some significant political points in different parts of the State. Congress-led United Democratic Front too has registered a decent performance.
JEE Mains to be held four times in 2021
The first session of the engineering entrance examination will be held from February 23-26. Students will be allowed to attempt all four times if they wish, with the best score being used.
Supreme Court to study scope of uniform grounds of maintenance, alimony for all
The apex court, while expressing “great caution”, agreed to examine the possibility of “gender-neutral religion-neutral uniform guidelines” for maintenance and alimony.
Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 deaths per million among lowest in the world, says Health Ministry
India has reported 387 COVID-19 case fatalities in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on December 16, with 10 States/UTs accounting for 75.19% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70 deaths), followed by West Bengal (45) and Delhi (41), according to data released by the Health Ministry on December 16.
NHRC issues SOP for forensic evidence collection in sexual assault cases
Guidelines include taking informed consent of victim, preserving samples correctly.
Pranab Mukherjee memoir | ‘Within my rights as son,’ tweets Abhijit Mukherjee as spat with sister continues
“Contrary to the opinion of some, I am not against the publishing of my father’s Memoir but I have requested D publisher to allow me to go through its contents before final roll out & I believe my request is quite legitimate & within my rights as his son,” Mr. Mukherjee said in his latest tweet.
No intrusions, major faceoffs in Eastern Command area since Ladakh crisis: Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan
The Eastern Command chief said post the Galwan Valley incident, bonhomie and mutual trust on the Line of Actual Control between India and China evaporated, and it will take time for things to stabilise.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress members walk out of Parliamentary Committee on Defence meeting
Mr. Gandhi was disallowed to speak at the meeting by the panel chairman Jual Oram (BJP) when he sought to raise the issues of Chinese aggression and better equipping the soldiers at the border in Ladakh, sources said.
U.S. Congress passes defence policy bill that calls out Chinese aggression against India
The U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate on December 15 passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which included key components of Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi’s resolution language urging the Chinese government to end its military aggression against India along the LAC.
Coalition of U.S. States likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google: Politico
The lawsuit could be filed as soon as December 17 and was different from the one that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed against Google in October, the report said, citing two people close to the probe.
No case of COVID-19 related stress to which banks showed apathy, RBI tells Supreme Court
A three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan is hearing several pleas by industry and business sectors, including power and real estate, to extend the moratorium or even waive the interest on their debts due to losses incurred during the pandemic.
Cabinet approves next round of spectrum auction
The DoT is yet to come out with any notification for the next round of auction.
India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 | India prefer Shaw over Gill, Saha instead of Pant for first Test
A peerless Virat Kohli and his “fearless” India would look to unleash their might on an Australian team which is ready for revenge but not exactly in ‘pink of health’ ahead of the first Day/Night Test starting in Adelaide on December 17.