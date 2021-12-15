Top news of the day: Group Captain Varun Singh, lone survivor of IAF chopper crash, succumbs to injuries; BJP rejects demand for Union Minister's resignation over Lakhimpur Kheri issue, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

After being rescued from the crash site, Gp. Capt. Singh was taken to the Military Hospital, Wellington, and later moved to Command Hospital, Bengaluru, where his medical condition remained critical despite the best efforts. He had sustained severe burns and remained unconscious, officials said.

The BJP has rejected as “unfounded” the opposition's demand for the resignation of Union minister Ajay Misra ‘Teni’ and all but ruled out a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue as the matter is sub-judice.

The court’s stern words came after Kerala filed an application complaining that Tamil Nadu was releasing water from the dam in the middle of the night without any prior warning, endangering the lives of thousands living downstream, unaware in their sleep of the danger to their lives. Kerala said Tamil Nadu should inform 24 hours before opening the shutters to release water.

The Telangana Chief Minister is reported to have dropped indications to this effect during his meeting with his Tamil Nadu counterpart M. K. Stalin in Chennai.

Increased transmissibility of COVID-19 variant Omicron, need for booster dose and measures to offer protection to unvaccinated children were among the topics discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday during a “short discussion on the situation arising out of Omicron variant”, with the Opposition continuing to raise slogans and demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 members.

The parents of the child had returned from Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad on December 10 and then taken a flight from Hyderabad to Kolkata. The parents have tested negative.

The Supreme Court said the law negated a caste census and “the Constitution believes in population and not in caste or religion” even as the Centre insisted that data collated during a Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) in 2011 was “fraught with mistakes and unusable” for any purpose whatsoever.

A single Bench of Justice Nitin Sambre exempted Mr. Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, from appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) office every Friday.

A date to pull out Indian troops from what would be Bangladesh was agreed upon with the country’s leadership even before Indian troops entered the country in December 1971 to free it from West Pakistani clutches. This was critical to ensure that India retained its goodwill in Bangladesh, former Indian diplomat Chandrashekhar Dasgupta, says in his new book India and the Bangladesh Liberation War as the two countries celebrate 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh.

President Kovind arrived in Dhaka on a maiden three-day state visit during which he will hold talks with his counterpart and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971.

She was a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), which is responsible for delivering Unilever’s business and financial performance.

"I was and I am available for selection all the time. I never communicated with BCCI asking for rest. I am available for the ODI series in South Africa, and was always available," Kohli said during the pre-departure press conference before the tour of South Africa.