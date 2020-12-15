Top news of the day: US court terminates $100-million lawsuit against PM Modi and Amit Shah; Homoeopaths can prescribe government-approved add-ons, mixtures to supplement conventional treatment, says Supreme Court, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The government has said the winter session of Parliament will not be held this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it will be appropriate to convene the budget session in January next year.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified that homoeopaths could prescribe government-approved add-ons and mixtures to supplement conventional treatment for COVID-19, but could not advertise any cures to the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is addressing the concerns of farmers over the new agri laws and accused the opposition parties of misguiding them.

A US court has dismissed a USD 100-million lawsuit filed against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the litigants - a separatist Kashmir Khalistan outfit and two associates - failed to appear before it at two scheduled hearings.

The Electoral College formally chose Joe Biden on Monday as the nation’s next president, giving him a solid electoral majority of 306 votes and confirmed his November 3 election victory The state-by-state voting took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump's refusal to concede he had lost.

A bedridden man who was sent to a detention centre for foreigners at the age of 102 has died at his residence in southern Assam’s Barak Valley. He was 104.

India has said its vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which has highlighted gaps in global cooperation and underlined the need for the international community to respond to the pandemic with collaboration and not confusion.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022.

Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna was arrested along with other party activists at III Town police station in New Delhi on Tuesday for picketing the police station as a protest against the three Farm Laws passed by the Centre and supporting agitating Punjab farmers.

Tamils will never compromise their unique identity and self respect, and Tamil Nadu would not play second fiddle to anyone, but will choose a path different from other States, Makkal Needhi Maiam president, Kamal Haasan, said on Tuesday.

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction that his two pleas, in which he has sought review of the orders convicting and sentencing him for contempt of court for his tweets against the judiciary, be heard after adjudication of his separate petition raising the issue of right to appeal in such matter.

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday jumped one place to second in the ICC Test ranking for batsmen, which also features Chesteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the seventh and 10th positions respectively.

Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday asserted that his team will “have plans in place” for Indian talisman Virat Kohli as cricket’s heavyweights renew one of the sport’s greatest rivalries with the opening day-night Test here from Thursday.