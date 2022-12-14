December 14, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Teen suffers burns in acid attack in Delhi, three arrested

Two bike riders attacked a 17-year-old girl with an acid-like substance near Dwarka Mor on December 14, police said. The victim has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Three men have been arrested in this connection, police said. They are currently being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the attack, they said. According to a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital, she suffered 7-8% facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She is being examined and is admitted to the burns ICU ward and is stable. Police said one of the alleged culprits has been detained.

Hooch claims five lives in Bihar’s Saran district

Five people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district, police said on December 14 (Wednesday). The incident happened in the Ishuapur police station area, they said. Some people consumed liquor till late on Tuesday at a local joint, and fell ill after returning home, they added. Eventually, five people died while two others were admitted to a hospital, police said.

Parliament passes bill to rename New Delhi International Arbitration Centre

Parliament on December 14 passed a bill to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as the India International Arbitration Centre. The Rajya Sabha passed the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was piloted by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in the house on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha has already passed the bill on August 2022, which expands this to include the conduct of other forms of alternative dispute resolution besides arbitration. While replying to the debate, Mr. Rijiju in the Upper House said this bill will help India emerge as an attractive destination for arbitration at the global level.

Four Meghalaya MLAs join BJP as party seeks northeast boost in upcoming polls

Four Meghalaya MLAs, including two from the State’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP), joined the BJP on December 14 as the BJP looks to expand its footprints in the northeastern region ahead of Assembly polls in the State. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the party’s pointsman for the region, said the joining of the four “experienced and respected” political figures will mark a “new beginning” for the BJP in the State, where it could win only two seats in the 60 member-Assembly in the 2018 polls.

Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 14. Videos on social media showed Mr. Rajan and the former Congress chief having a discussion while marching as the Congress’ yatra resumed from Bhadoti of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan this morning.

Assent to University Law (Amendment) Bills to be delayed as Kerala Governor is likely to refer it to President

Under Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor assents to, or withholds assent to, or reserves the Bill for the consideration of the President, or returns the Bill (if not a money Bill) for reconsideration, with his message when a Bill passed by the State Legislature is presented for assent. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is likely to go for the third option of referring the Bills to the President, according to the office of the Governor.

Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as Minister in T.N. Cabinet

DMK’s youth wing leader and MLA, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was sworn in as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on December 14. He said that he realised his responsibilities, and would work accordingly. With his induction, the number of ministers in the Cabinet led by his father and Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin, increased from 34 to 35. Addressing journalists at Chennai, the newest Minister said his priority was to make Tamil Nadu a sports capital.

Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings: Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities said they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region on December 14 as their air defence system intercepted and destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones, although wreckage from some of them damaged five buildings. No casualties were reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a brief video statement, said the “terrorists” fired 13 Iranian-made drones, and all were intercepted.

British PM Rishi Sunak unveils 5-step illegal immigration clampdown

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out a new five-step strategy to clamp down on illegal immigration, with a promise to end the government’s backlog of asylum applications by the end of next year. Hundreds of additional staff will be deployed to a new unit to monitor small boats crossing the English Channel as well as a dedicated unit to handle claims from Albanians – among the largest cohort of illegal migrants despite Albania being categorised as a safe country. The new plans also cover housing 10,000 asylum seekers waiting for their claims to be processed in less expensive accommodation than hotels.

November WPI inflation hits 21-month low of 5.85%; FM says govt will work to further bring down inflation

The wholesale price-based inflation fell to a 21-month low of 5.85% in November as prices of food, fuel and manufactured items softened. The WPI based inflation has been on a declining trend since May and came down to single digit in October at 8.39%. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that the government will work for the common man to further bring down inflation.

A politically charged semifinal in France vs Morocco

For many in Morocco it’s about to get more complicated. Next up is France: The defending champion and Morocco’s former colonial ruler for much of the first half of the 20th century. Wednesday’s match has political and emotional resonance for both nations. It dredges up everything that’s complex about the relationship in which France still wields considerable economic, political and cultural influence.

Pujara, Iyer take India to 278/6 against Bangladesh

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer came up with fighting half-centuries as India reached 278 for six at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh, on December 14. Pujara (90) missed out on a century but Iyer remained on course for his hundred as he was unbeaten on 82. Rishabh Pant’s counterattacking 45-ball 46 helped India stabilise the innings following early blows. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam (3/84) made the most impact with three wickets for 81 runs, while Khaled Ahmed (1/26) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/71) were also among wickets.