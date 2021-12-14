Top news of the day: Lakhimpur Kheri farmers’ killing a planned conspiracy, says investigation officer; Nagaland’s Mon district ‘declared’ out of bounds for military, and more

Lakhimpur Kheri case | Investigation officer says killing of farmers a ‘planned conspiracy’
The investigation officer (IO) of the case of Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 has described the killing of five farmers as a “planned conspiracy”. In a letter written to the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri district, the IO has asked for adding relevant sections to the warrant of the accused.
Nagaland’s Mon ‘declared’ out of bounds for military
The dominant Konyak Naga community has virtually made Nagaland’s Mon district out of bounds for the ‘Indian military’ until justice is delivered to the 14 civilians killed by security forces on December 4 and 5. The Konyak Union, the apex body of the Konyaks, also disallowed military recruitment rallies in Mon district and asked the Konyak youth not to participate in such rallies.
Parliament passes bills to extend tenure of ED, CBI chiefs
While introducing the The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the amendments are in the interest of national security and for the stability of the financial structure.
11 States, one Union Territory have boundary disputes, says Centre
Occasional incidents of violence reported from some of the areas, Lok Sabha told.
Supreme Court gives the nod to widening of 3 highways to Indo-China border
The three national highways - Rishikesh to Mana, Rishikesh to Gangotri and Tanakpur to Pithoragarh - act as feeder roads to the northern border with China. They are part of the Char Dham project.
55% of eligible adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
India has 2,410 COVID-19 vaccine doses with expiry date in December, says Health Minister.
PM Modi says zero budget natural farming should become mass movement
Zero budget natural farming reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies, which lead to improved soil health.
India votes against U.N. draft resolution on climate change
Says it was an attempt to shift climate talks from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to the Security Council and a “step backward” for collective action on the issue.
Indonesia lifts tsunami alert after powerful undersea quake
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5 km under the sea, and was located 112 km north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara Province with a population of 85,000.
Gasoline truck explodes in northern Haiti; over 40 killed
The blast occurred late on December 13 in the city of Cap-Haitien, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said.
Pfizer confirms COVID-19 pill’s results, potency versus Omicron
Pfizer is also studying its pill in lower-risk adults — including a subset who are vaccinated — but reported mixed data for that group.
Serum Institute to launch COVID-19 vaccine for children in six months: Adar Poonawalla
Covovax is under trial and has shown excellent data all the way down to the age group of three years, Mr. Poonawalla said.
Netflix announces up to 60% price drop in India
The biggest price drop of about 60% is in the platform's basic plan to ₹199 a month from ₹499 a month. Additionally, the subscription price for the standard plan has been reduced from ₹ 649 a month to ₹499 a month and the premium plan will now cost ₹649 a month as against ₹799 a month.
Virat Kohli has made no official request for break as of now: BCCI official
Kohli will be leading India in a three-Test series starting December 26 in Centurion and the series ends on January 15 in Cape Town with the third and final Test.