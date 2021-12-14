Top news of the day: Lakhimpur Kheri farmers’ killing a planned conspiracy, says investigation officer; Nagaland’s Mon district ‘declared’ out of bounds for military, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Lakhimpur Kheri case | Investigation officer says killing of farmers a ‘planned conspiracy’

The investigation officer (IO) of the case of Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 has described the killing of five farmers as a “planned conspiracy”. In a letter written to the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri district, the IO has asked for adding relevant sections to the warrant of the accused.

The dominant Konyak Naga community has virtually made Nagaland’s Mon district out of bounds for the ‘Indian military’ until justice is delivered to the 14 civilians killed by security forces on December 4 and 5. The Konyak Union, the apex body of the Konyaks, also disallowed military recruitment rallies in Mon district and asked the Konyak youth not to participate in such rallies.

While introducing the The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the amendments are in the interest of national security and for the stability of the financial structure.

Occasional incidents of violence reported from some of the areas, Lok Sabha told.

The three national highways - Rishikesh to Mana, Rishikesh to Gangotri and Tanakpur to Pithoragarh - act as feeder roads to the northern border with China. They are part of the Char Dham project.

India has 2,410 COVID-19 vaccine doses with expiry date in December, says Health Minister.

Zero budget natural farming reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies, which lead to improved soil health.

Says it was an attempt to shift climate talks from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to the Security Council and a “step backward” for collective action on the issue.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5 km under the sea, and was located 112 km north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara Province with a population of 85,000.

The blast occurred late on December 13 in the city of Cap-Haitien, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said.

Pfizer is also studying its pill in lower-risk adults — including a subset who are vaccinated — but reported mixed data for that group.

Covovax is under trial and has shown excellent data all the way down to the age group of three years, Mr. Poonawalla said.

The biggest price drop of about 60% is in the platform's basic plan to ₹199 a month from ₹499 a month. Additionally, the subscription price for the standard plan has been reduced from ₹ 649 a month to ₹499 a month and the premium plan will now cost ₹649 a month as against ₹799 a month.

Kohli will be leading India in a three-Test series starting December 26 in Centurion and the series ends on January 15 in Cape Town with the third and final Test.