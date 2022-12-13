December 13, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

Yangtse faceoff | China accuses India of illegally crossing LAC

China’s People’s Liberation Army has defended its actions in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, with Senior Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command, in a statement saying “a regular patrol in the Dongzhang area” on “the Chinese side of the LAC” was “blocked by the Indian Army illegally crossing” the line.

Yangtse faceoff | No fatalities or serious casualties on Indian side, Rajnath tells Parliament

PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh and “unilaterally” change the status quo, which was contested by Indian troops in a “firm and resolute” manner and compelled them to return, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has informed the Parliament while stating that there were “no fatalities or serious casualties” on the Indian side.

FCRA registration of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation cancelled after it received funds from Chinese embassy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also claimed that the Foundation headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi received ₹50 lakh from Zakir Naik, founder of the Islamic Research Foundation.

Kerala Assembly passes bills to remove Governor as Chancellor of universities

The legislation will enable the government to appoint academicians or “persons of eminence” in various fields of knowledge including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law or public administration.

Leaders pay floral tributes to victims of 2001 Parliament attack

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday led the nation in paying tributes to the security personnel and victims who lost their lives while defending the Parliament 21 years ago.

Centre evades direct reply on Ladakh’s inclusion under Sixth Schedule

After its special status was removed, several political groups in Ladakh have been demanding that land, employment, and the cultural identity of Ladakh, should be protected under the Sixth Schedule.

Nitish Kumar drops hints he may pass on mantle to Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has dropped hints that he was looking forward to passing on the mantle to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, according to leaders emerging from a meeting of legislators of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Supreme Court to consider if Shiv Sena factional dispute needs to be referred to a seven-judge Bench

A five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court has said it will consider on January 10, 2023 whether the political battle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the “real” Shiv Sena needs to be referred to a larger Bench of seven judges. On August 23, a three-judge Bench of the court had referred the dispute to a Constitution Bench of five judges.

Constitution Bench lists Assam Accord citizenship case on January 10

A Constitution Bench has listed for January 10, 2023 a series of long-pending petitions challenging Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955 which allows citizenship to illegal immigrants, mostly from neighbouring Bangladesh, who entered Assam before March 1971. These petitions had been lying dormant while the court had gone ahead and monitored the publication of the final Assam NRC list in August 2019 and the government had enacted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Donors meet in Paris to get Ukraine through winter, bombing

An international donor conference in Paris was expected to raise and help coordinate many tens of millions of dollars of aid — both financial and in kind — to be rushed to Ukraine in coming weeks and months to help its beleaguered civilian population survive winter’s freezing temperatures and long nights.

U.S. SEC charges former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding crypto investors

An SEC complaint has alleged that Sam Bankman-Fried raised more than $1.8 billion from equity investors since May 2019 by promoting FTX as a safe, responsible platform for trading crypto assets. Mr. Bankman-Fried was arrested on Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government.

Singapore firms allowed to temporarily hire more foreigners, may benefit Indian workers

Firms that advance Singapore’s economic priorities can apply to take on more Special Pass and work permit holders than currently allowed, under the newly launched Manpower for Strategic Economic Priorities scheme.

FIFA World Cup | Messi’s Argentina in semifinal showdown with Modric’s Croatia

Lionel Messi, now 35, will attempt to guide Argentina into the FIFA World Cup final for the second time in eight years, while Luka Modric’s Croatia have again defied the odds to stand on the brink of a second successive final

Bangladesh vs India first Test | Rahul’s acumen will be tested as India to push for WTC final qualification

India are currently fourth in the WTC table behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The only way of qualifying for the final in June is to straightaway win both the Tests against Bangladesh and then all four at home against Pat Cummins’ Australia to eliminate any ifs and buts.