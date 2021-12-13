Top news of the day: PM Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi; Sonia slams ‘blatantly misogynist’ questions in CBSE exam, seeks apology from govt., and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Following a dip in the Ganges and rituals inside the temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor that connects the temple to the banks of the river, terming it a “symbol of Sanatan culture of India” and placing it at the centre of the sacred geography of the country.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi raised the issue of the “blatantly misogynistic” and “shockingly regressive passage” in a section of a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam. She spoke in the Lok Sabha on Monday, urging the ministry of education to not just apologise but also conduct a thourough enquiry into how such a question, which “reflected poorly” on standards of education and testing found its way into the question paper.

The Supreme Court on December 13 said it wanted to know the Government’s policy to revive vaccine public sector units, considering the dire need to ramp up the COVID-19 immunisation and utilise their full production capabilities by placement of purchase orders.

Going into the final race of the 2021 Formula One World Championship in Abu Dhabi, two drivers, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, were tied on 369.5 points in the fight for the drivers’ title. In a remarkable race on December 12 night, Verstappen won the title with a last-lap pass on Hamilton to win the Abu Dhabi GP under controversial circumstances.

An online system that enables people to file corruption complaints with the Lokpal was inaugurated in New Delhi on Monday by the anti-graft ombudsman Chief Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose. At present, complaints sent by post, e-mail or hand-delivered are entertained by the Lokpal of India, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the “public good” element in spectrum pricing is now widely recognised, leading to a changed thought process that seeks to strike a balance between maximising revenue and maximising services to the poor. Addressing the CII Partnership Summit 2021, Mr. Vaishnaw noted that consultation process on spectrum pricing is currently on and urged the industry to participate in discussions and offer suggestions to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the issue.

Two TMC MPs and three of the Congress have moved a privilege motion against the nominated member, retired Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, for his comments in a television interview, where he said he attends the House when he feels like doing so. Since he joined the House in March 2020, he has only attended it six times. Monday was the seventh instance when he came to Parliament.

A Hong Kong court on Monday sentenced activist and business tycoon Jimmy Lai to 13 months in jail for urging participation in last year’s banned Tiananmen vigil, amid a crackdown by Chinese authorities that has rolled back the semi-autonomous city’s civil liberties. The District Court convicted seven others on similar charges and handed out sentences of up to 14 months.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the government to respond to a petition filed by a body representing app-based delivery persons seeking statutory benefits, social security rights and recognition as “unorganised workers” for them.

A supersonic missile-assisted torpedo system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was successfully launched from the Wheeler Island in Odisha on Monday. “The system is a next generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system. During the mission, full-range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo,” the DRDO said in a statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 13 launched the "Dilli Ki Yogshala" programme that aims to help the city residents practise yoga regularly under the guidance of trained teachers. A mobile phone number was launched by the chief minister on which people can give a missed call and get the guidance of yoga teachers. A website— dillikiyogshala.com - was also launched on the occasion.

The German government on Monday approved 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in funding to be used for combating climate change and modernising the country, a move that the new Finance Minister described as a “booster” for Europe’s biggest economy.

Virat Kohli led India from the front for five years as the team's limited-overs captain, said his successor Rohit Sharma, insisting that he enjoyed "each and every moment" that he played under the star batter.