Top news of the day: Farmers sit in dharna on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway; U.S. court rejects bail plea of 26/11 case accused Tahawwur Rana, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Led by Narmada Bachao Andolan’s Medha Patkar and Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, among others, the farmers carrying banners and red flags were headed to Delhi under the aegis of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint front of farmer unions, in response to the call for Dilli Chalo.

26/ 11 Mumbai terror attacks | U.S. court rejects bail plea of Tahawwur Rana

Rana had moved court seeking release from prison on account of being reinfected with COVID-19 till the extradition hearing is finalised. The next extradition hearing is in February 2021.

India has reported one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per million population in the world (158) in the last 7 days — much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere, as per the data released by the Health Ministry.

Rajouri district in Jammu has recorded the highest voter turnout of 63.07% till 1 p.m., while Shopian district in south Kashmir the lowest at a meagre 3.66%. The polling ended at 2 p.m.

Mr. Haasan, who arrived in Madurai to launch his party’s early campaign for the 2021 Assembly polls, said that there could be splits and realignment in political alliances. Asked whether his party would form a third front, he said that was very much possible.

The report also said that nearly 77% women in Bihar have their own bank account and over 51% of them use mobile phones.

During a pro-farmer protest organised by Sikh-American youths, some Khalistan supporters flashing Kirpans jumped on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and pasted a poster over it. The group was raising anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agree “to go the extra mile” for an agreement.

The imminent start of the mass vaccination campaign in the world’s hardest-hit country came as Italy overtook Britain as the European nation with the highest coronavirus death toll.

This is part of RBI’s plans to push digital payments in the country.

Under-19 World Cup | ICC announces rescheduled qualification path

Coronavirus had induced a year’s delay in the process.