December 12, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Bhupendra Patel sworn in as 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi attends ceremony

Bhupendra Patel was sworn as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel, Balwantsinh Rajput, Kuvarji Bavalia, Mulubhai Bera, Kuber Dindor and Bhanuben Babaria took oath as Cabinet Ministers. Parshottam Solanki, Bachubhai Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Bhikhusinh Parmar and Kunvarji Halpati took oath as Minister of State. Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Panchal take oath as MoS with independent charge.

Retail inflation falls below 6% mark for first time in 2022

India’s retail inflation fell below the 6% mark for the first time this calendar year in November, cooling to 5.88% from 6.77% in October, with food price inflation faced by consumers easing to 4.67% from over 7% in October. Rural retail inflation, however, stayed high at 6.09%. India’s industrial output contracted by a sharp 4% in October, the second time in three months that production levels have contracted year-on-year, led by a significant 5.6% drop in manufacturing output and minimal growth recorded in electricity generation. Industrial output had grown nearly 3.5% in September, as per revised numbers.

Several Army soldiers injured in clashes with Chinese PLA on Dec. 9, first incident of its kind after Galwan

Several Indian Army soldiers were injured in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Yangtse, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, multiple sources told The Hindu. Confirming that the incident has occurred, a defence official with knowledge of the matter, without giving the specifics, said that the injuries on the “Chinese side were much higher than on the Indian side.”

SC takes serious note of ‘scurrilous’ allegations made by petitioner-advocate in forcible religious conversions case

The Supreme Court on December 12 took serious note of a Christian organisation’s objections to “scurrilous, vexatious and scandalous” allegations made against minority religions by petitioner-advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay in his case alleging “massive” forcible religious conversions. Appearing before a Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and S. Ravindra Bhat, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, for the organisation referred to allegations made in the additional submissions filed by Mr. Upadhyay in the apex court on December 8.

Parliament passes Bill to promote non-fossil energy sources and carbon credit trading

A Bill seeking to mandate the use of non-fossil energy sources such as biomass, ethanol and green hydrogen was passed by Parliament on Monday. The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was cleared in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote on Monday. Lok Sabha passed the legislation in the previous session in August this year. The Bill provides for penalties for violations by industrial units or vessels, and on manufacturers if a vehicle fails to comply with fuel consumption norms. The amendments also seek to promote renewable energy and the development of a domestic carbon market to battle climate change.

Umar Khalid allowed interim bail for sister’s wedding

Student leader Umar Khalid allowed interim bail of one week by a Delhi court on December 12, 2022. Khalid, who is a jail since September 2020, is facing trial in the larger conspiracy case of 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. He had sought bail for his sister’s wedding schedule at the end of this month. Khalid was granted bail for one week by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat. The bail period is between December 23 to 30th. Khalid will have to surrender on December 30. Khalid had applied interim bail in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case against him and further to attend his sister’s wedding. The bail was initially sought for two weeks.

Congress leader’s ‘Kill Modi...’ remark creates furore; M.P. govt. orders FIR

A senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh has made a controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking people to be prepared to “kill” Modi to save the Constitution and the future of minorities and Dalits. The State government has ordered the registration of a FIR against the Congress leader and former state minister, Raja Pateria, who made the remarks.

Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh, order kept in abeyance for 10 days

The Bombay High Court on December 12 granted bail to Maharashtra’s former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea in a case of corruption of ₹100 crore by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI. A single bench of justice M.S. Karnik directed Mr. Deshmukh to be released after furnishing surety of ₹1 lakh. The order will be effective after 10 days as CBI sought time to appeal against it before the Supreme Court. The bench was hearing the bail petition of Mr. Deshmukh, 73, lodged at Arthur Road Jail since November 2, 2021. A special CBI court on October 21 had rejected his bail in the same case.

Exercise underway to form alternative for 2024; opposition leaders working towards it: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on December 12 said that an exercise is underway to form an “alternative” to the present government before 2024 and opposition leaders are working towards it. This is the need of the hour asinflation is at its peak, unemployment is increasing and the rights given to all Indians by Baba Saheb Ambedkar are being snatched away, he claimed while speaking to reporters here. “A continuous exercise is underway to form an alternative for 2024. Nitishji, Mamataji and KCR sahab are working for it. An alternative is needed with inflation at its peak,” Mr. Yadav said.

Occupiers of carbon space short-changing the world: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on December 12 that the countries responsible for global warming need to step up and stop short-changing the world. Addressing the India Global Forum UAE Summit themed around Climate Finance and Technology in Abu Dhabi, he drew a distinction between two parts to the climate debate – that of climate action and having the efficiencies in place to have greener growth and a second “tougher” part of climate justice, which requires promises made to the developing world being met.

Indian-origin Sikh youth shot dead in Canada; second such attack in this month

A 24-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man has died of gunshot wounds in the Canadian province of Alberta, with police citing homicide as the reason for his death, the second such incident this month in this country. The victim, identified as Sanraj Singh, was located by the police in Edmonton city when they responded to a gunshot report on December 3 night, an Edmonton police news release said. Singh was found sitting in a vehicle in medical distress. The police performed CPR, a life-saving technique, until the Emergency Medical Services arrived and declared him dead. The autopsy report revealed homicide to be the manner of death, the press release said.

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

Iran said on Monday that it executed its second prisoner detained amid the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy airing footage on state television, it claimed, showed him stabbing a man to death and running away. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard, less than a month after he allegedly carried out the fatal stabbings of two security officials, shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings. At least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests. Another 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.

Shootings, explosion in Kabul building housing foreigners: Taliban sources

Armed men on Monday opened fire inside a building in central Kabul that housed some foreigners, two Taliban sources said. Residents of the Shahr-e-Naw area in central Kabul said shootings continued in the area after a powerful explosion. Residents of the area said the attack was carried out at a hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.

RBI sells $33.42 billion in April-September FY23 to curb rupee volatility

The Reserve Bank of India net sold $33.42 billion in the foreign exchange market in the first six months of current fiscal to defend the rupee from excessive volatility. The Central Bank closely monitors the foreign exchange markets and intervenes only to maintain orderly market conditions by containing excessive volatility in the exchange rate, without reference to any pre-determined target level or band. “During the financial year, the RBI’s operations have resulted in net sales of $33.42 billion till September 2022 (settlement basis),” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

England beats Pakistan by 26 runs in second Test

Mark Wood destroyed Pakistan hopes with his fearsome pace and led aggressive England to a sensational 26-run victory inside four days in the second Test on Monday. Pakistan, in pursuit of a challenging victory target of 355, was bowled out for 328 within an hour after lunch on Day 4 to send England into the third match with an insurmountable 2-0 lead in its first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years. Wood grabbed 4-65 including a contentious, game-changing, caught behind decision which denied lefthander Saud Shakeel (94) his maiden Test hundred before lunch.