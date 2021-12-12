Top news of the day: To save banks, we have to protect depositors, says PM Modi; 1971 war reflects folly of Partition, says Rajnath Singh, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the move to increase deposit insurance cover to ₹5 lakhs from ₹1 lakh, will fully insure ₹76 lakh crore of savings. “Such a comprehensive insurance cover is not there even in developed nations,” Mr. Modi said adding that, “This will cover almost 98% of all banking accounts.”

The 1971 war tells us that the Partition of India on the basis of religion was a “historic mistake” and Pakistan was born in the name of one religion but it could not remain one, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want to be in power in any condition. He said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis.

Last week, pictures of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s office in Parliament set off speculation that the BJP and the Janata Dal (S) headed by Mr. Gowda were exploring a tie-up for the elections to 25 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council that were later held on December 10.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s reply in Parliament that there is no proposal to scrap sedition from the penal code comes almost five months after Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana made scathing remarks in open court to the Government about the chilling effect of the “colonial law” which suppresses the freedoms of ordinary people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked on Sunday, and a tweet claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from it. The Prime Minister's Office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter.

With the medical community now having had the time to map long COVID, doctors confirm that they are seeing patients whose symptoms have persisted for more than 12 months. They say that older people, and those who had five or more symptoms in the first week of becoming ill with COVID-19 are more prone to develop long COVID.

The authorities on Sunday denied permission to Sajad Lone's People’s Conference (PC) to organise a party convention in north Kashmir's Kupwara. “It is highly unfortunate that repeated requests by the JKPC to hold a convention in Kupwara are denied due to COVID-19 concerns while other parties are facilitated and allowed a free hand to hold public rallies. We urge the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, to avoid a partisan approach in enforcing COVID-19 protocols,” a PC spokesman said.

The perception that the non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Opposition parties were unwilling to unite under Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's leadership, thereby leaving the political field wide open for the BJP was not true, asserted Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesman Sanjay Raut.

Coimbatore-based Nehru Group of Institutions has appealed to Coimbatore City Police to take action against a Malayalam news portal for showing a video of fresher’s day celebration held on its campus as visuals of DJ parties organised by anti-national elements to celebrate the deaths of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 defence personnel in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in the Nilgiris on December 8.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his greetings to actor 'Superstar' Rajinikanth on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday. Mr. Stalin greeted the actor, whom he described as a friend, over phone.

A 20-year-old man hailing from Italy, who reached Chandigarh last month has tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19, said an official statement on Sunday. It’s the first case of the Omicron variant in Union Territory - Chandigarh.

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have denied permission to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hold its youth convention at the residence of party president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar.