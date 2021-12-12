Top news of the day: To save banks, we have to protect depositors, says PM Modi; 1971 war reflects folly of Partition, says Rajnath Singh, and more

To save banks, we have to protect depositors: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the move to increase deposit insurance cover to ₹5 lakhs from ₹1 lakh, will fully insure ₹76 lakh crore of savings. “Such a comprehensive insurance cover is not there even in developed nations,” Mr. Modi said adding that, “This will cover almost 98% of all banking accounts.”
1971 war shows partition of India on basis of religion was a historic mistake: Rajnath
The 1971 war tells us that the Partition of India on the basis of religion was a “historic mistake” and Pakistan was born in the name of one religion but it could not remain one, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.
India a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, who want to be in power in any condition. He said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis.
‘Kumaraswamy refused offer of support from PM Modi in 2019’
Last week, pictures of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s office in Parliament set off speculation that the BJP and the Janata Dal (S) headed by Mr. Gowda were exploring a tie-up for the elections to 25 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council that were later held on December 10.
News Analysis | Sedition: CJI’s observations in July show SC has taken judicial notice of misuse
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s reply in Parliament that there is no proposal to scrap sedition from the penal code comes almost five months after Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana made scathing remarks in open court to the Government about the chilling effect of the “colonial law” which suppresses the freedoms of ordinary people.
PM Modi's Twitter handle 'very briefly compromised', later secured: PMO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked on Sunday, and a tweet claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from it. The Prime Minister's Office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter.
Long COVID: Time and medical support will help patients to recover properly, say doctors
With the medical community now having had the time to map long COVID, doctors confirm that they are seeing patients whose symptoms have persisted for more than 12 months. They say that older people, and those who had five or more symptoms in the first week of becoming ill with COVID-19 are more prone to develop long COVID.
Sajad Lone's party denied permission to hold convention in north Kashmir
The authorities on Sunday denied permission to Sajad Lone's People’s Conference (PC) to organise a party convention in north Kashmir's Kupwara. “It is highly unfortunate that repeated requests by the JKPC to hold a convention in Kupwara are denied due to COVID-19 concerns while other parties are facilitated and allowed a free hand to hold public rallies. We urge the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, to avoid a partisan approach in enforcing COVID-19 protocols,” a PC spokesman said.
Misperception being created that Opposition is unwilling to unite under Rahul Gandhi, says Sanjay Raut
The perception that the non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Opposition parties were unwilling to unite under Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's leadership, thereby leaving the political field wide open for the BJP was not true, asserted Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesman Sanjay Raut.
Coimbatore college seeks action against portal for misrepresenting party as celebrating General Rawat's death
Coimbatore-based Nehru Group of Institutions has appealed to Coimbatore City Police to take action against a Malayalam news portal for showing a video of fresher’s day celebration held on its campus as visuals of DJ parties organised by anti-national elements to celebrate the deaths of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 defence personnel in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in the Nilgiris on December 8.
Tamil Nadu CM greets Rajinikanth on his birthday
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his greetings to actor 'Superstar' Rajinikanth on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday. Mr. Stalin greeted the actor, whom he described as a friend, over phone.
Chandigarh reports first Omicron case
A 20-year-old man hailing from Italy, who reached Chandigarh last month has tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19, said an official statement on Sunday. It’s the first case of the Omicron variant in Union Territory - Chandigarh.
J&K authorities deny permission to hold PDP youth convention, cite COVID-19
The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have denied permission to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hold its youth convention at the residence of party president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar.