Top news of the day: PM assures farmers as Food Minister says protest infiltrated by Maoists; Jaishankar says India will meet LAC security challenge, and more

Addressing FICCI’s 93rd annual general meeting the Prime Minister said, “...Farmers will be able to access new markets and avenues. They will be able to leverage technology. With all this, more investment will come in the agriculture sector. And the maximum benefit will come to India’s farmers.”

As the farmers protest against new agriculture laws entered the 16th day, the Union Minister said the agitation no longer remains a farmers movement as it has been “infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements” demanding the release of those put behind bars for “anti-national activities”.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border in New Delhi, farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu said that thousands of farmers will start their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11 a.m. on December 13. Farmer union leaders will also sit on a hunger strike between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on December 14 against the new agriculture laws.

Addressing FICCI’s 93rd annual general meeting, Mr. Jaishankar said that what has happened in eastern Ladakh was not actually in China's interest as it has significantly impacted public sentiment in India.

Nadda convoy attack | Union Home Ministry calls 3 West Bengal IPS officers to serve in central deputation

The decision has been taken under the rules governing the all India service officers, an official said.

Nadda convoy attack | Not accountable to Union Home Minister: Trinamool hits out on summons

Senior Trinamool leader Kalyan Banerjee alleged that the Centre was resorting to coercive means to intimidate the State administration.

Parties have been asked to send their views to the nodal officer of the committee that was set up in October to revise the expenditure limit.

Investigation is under way to determine the cause of a barrel burst.

2001-2011 witnessed sharpest decline in decadal growth rate in a 100 years, says the Centre.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 15,26,97,399 samples have been tested up to December 11 with 10,65,176 samples being tested on the day.

The attackers on motorcycles stormed Government Science Secondary School at Kankara late on December 11.

This could boost the contribution of domestic manufacturing to the GDP to up to 30%, the Union MSME Minister told FICCI’s 93rd annual general meeting.

India’s tour of Australia | Explosive Rishabh Pant, composed Hanuma Vihari stake claim as India dominates warm-up match

Also staking a claim for selection is young Shubman Gill, with an elegant 65 off 78 balls and 10 sweetly-timed boundaries.