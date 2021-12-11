Top news of the day: After year-long protest, farmers begin journey back home; PM Modi inaugurates Saryu canal project in U.P.’s Balrampur, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Saryu Canal National Project which will provide assured water for irrigation to over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers, mainly in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

More than a year after they arrived in large convoys of tractors, several protesting farmers on December 11 morning began returning to their home States, taking with them a victory to cherish and memories of a successful siege at Delhi’s borders.

In a significant gesture, India on December 11 sent the first consignment of medicines as part of humanitarian assistance to help the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan deal with the deteriorating health situation in the country. India has not recognised the Taliban administration in Afghanistan and has urged the international community to proceed cautiously in dealing with the Taliban in view of its rigid position on issues related to human rights.

The minority cell of National Conference on Saturday passed three resolutions, which among others called for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrant Pandits in the valley and their political empowerment. The resolutions, which also demanded passage of a bill for managing the affairs of temples and shrines of the community, were presented at the start of the day-long convention chaired by party president Farooq Abdullah in Jammu.

The Opposition CPI(M) and TMC hit out at the Biplab Kumar Deb Government in Tripura on Saturday after a poster tweeted by an official handle had the photo of a flyover of Kolkata. The Opposition parties claimed that the State Government was “renting” the development works of other States to flaunt its success after Kolkata’s Sealdah flyover found a place in the poster of a slogan writing competition on Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has registered a complaint filed by the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) on December 2 against racial profiling of Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh through an exclusive census of both the communities from December 11-31.

Meta (formerly Facebook) and WhatsApp are scouting for candidates for the roles of nodal contact and grievance officer as well as chief compliance officer — positions that have been mandated under India’s IT rules for large social media companies. These positions are being advertised on LinkedIn, and have been posted over the course of the past few days.

The ICC is not losing hope of cricket being among “additional sports” to be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) started the process of identifying the core sports for the grand sporting spectacle.

Steven Spielberg apparently wanted to remake Westside Story forever. As a child, he said it was the only popular music allowed in his home and he fell in love with it. So here is his adaptation of the 1957 musical, where William Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers are moved to 1950s New York with the Montagues and Capulets being replaced by warring street gangs, the Sharks and the Jets.

The Assam police have recovered a limited edition Hublot watch that belonged to football legend Diego Armando Maradona. The police in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district retrieved the watch from the house of one Wazid Hussain during an operation at 4 am on December 11.

Australia won the Ashes series opener by nine wickets on December 11 with 1 1/2 days to spare after Nathan Lyon picked up his 400th test wicket and quickly added three more to dismantle England’s bid to save the first test. England resumed Day 4 at 220-2 and Lyon struck in the fourth over, triggering a collapse that netted eight wickets for 77 runs as the visiting team finished the match in a similar vein to how it started.

Our mythology is dotted with gender-fluid tales, and our laws have begun to respect sexual diversity, but our mainstream Hindi cinema continues to narrate love stories that are as ramrod-straight as Manu Munjal, the protagonist of Abhishek Kapoor’s latest leap of faith. An unconventional love story set in the hotbed of masculinity, it is essentially a case study of a man and a woman who are struggling inside the bodies that nature has allotted them.