Top news of the day: West Bengal Governor sends report to Centre a day after attack on BJP president’s convoy; farmers protest forces closure of several roads in Delhi, and more

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on December 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

J.P. Nadda convoy attack | Mamata government decides not to send Chief Secretary, DGP to Delhi despite Home Ministry summons

The Centre has received a report from Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the prevailing law and order situation in West Bengal, a day after BJP president J.P. Nadda’s convoy was attacked in the State, officials said.

Dilli Chalo | Several roads remain closed in Delhi

With thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws staying put at Delhi borders, several routes in the national capital remained off bounds for commuters.

India has achieved 21% of emissions intensity target, claims Javadekar

The Environment Minister was addressing a press briefing ahead of an international summit, called the Climate Ambition Summit, to be jointly hosted by the United Nations, the United Kingdom and France, in partnership with Chile and Italy to mark the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among 78 leaders expected to address it.

World carbon dioxide emissions drop 7% in pandemic-hit 2020

The Global Carbon Project, an authoritative group of dozens of international scientists who track emissions, calculated that the world will have put 37 billion U.S. tonnes (34 billion metric tonnes) of carbon dioxide in the air in 2020. That’s down from 40.1 billion U.S. tonnes (36.4 billion metric tonnes) in 2019, according a study published in the journal Earth System Science Data.

CBSE exam dates yet to be decided, says Education Minister

During a virtual interaction with students, parents and teachers, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was asked about the dates for exams as well as their possible postponement. He said the government would examine the suggestion that the IIT-JEE (Main) 2021 was held four times in the year — February, March, April and May 2021.

China’s rise one of the most defining moments of 21st century: Gen. Bipin Rawat

Talking of India’s positional advantage in the Indian Ocean region, the Chief of Defence Staff said the peninsular projection into the IOR astride vital sea lanes stretching from the Suez Canal and the Persian Gulf to the Malacca Strait was a “key enabler of our ability to engage freely in maritime trade and commerce”.

Delhi High Court stays order directing IAF to provide info on PM’s foreign visits

The IAF had moved the High Court challenging the July 8, 2020 order of the CIC, saying that the information sought was “extremely sensitive in nature” as it related to details of the Prime Minister’s security apparatus.

Territory disputes between India and its neighbours are targets for malware campaigns

The recent territory disputes between India, China, Pakistan and Nepal came in handy for a cybercrime group SideWinder. It launched phishing and malware attacks using territory dispute themes to lure users.

Obama reunion? Biden fills Cabinet with former white House leaders

Increasingly deep into the process of selecting Cabinet members and other senior staff, the incoming Biden administration has a distinctly Obama feel.

Coronavirus | AstraZeneca to use part of Russian vaccine in trials

“Today we announce a clinical trial programme to assess safety and immunogenicity of a combination of AZD1222, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Sputnik V, developed by Russian Gamaleya Research institute,” AstraZeneca said in a statement published on its website in English and Russian.

U.K. Supreme Court enables $18.5 billion class action suit against Mastercard

The complex case, brought after Mastercard lost an appeal against a 2007 European Commission ruling that its fees were anti-competitive, could entitle adults in Britain to £300 each if it is successful.

Passenger vehicle wholesale numbers up by nearly 4.65% in November, says SIAM

As per data shared by the industry body, passenger vehicle dispatches to the dealers from OEMs stood at 2,64,898 units last month, up from 2,53,139 units in the year ago period.

India’s tour of Australia | All-round Jasprit Bumrah headlines opening day for India in warm-up game

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah headlined the opening day’s play with a maiden first-class fifty and then chipped in with a couple of wickets in an impressive bowling effort putting India in the driver’s seat against Australia in the pink ball warm-up game.

