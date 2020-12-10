Top news of the day: Agriculture Minister appeals to farmers to consider government proposals; Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Dilli Chalo | Government appeals to farmers to consider proposals, continue dialogue

On any possibility of the withdrawal of the three contentious laws, Narendra Singh Tomar said that no law was “completely bad”. He reiterated that the government was “ready to discuss with an open mind” any provisions that the farmers felt were against them.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the new Parliament building included an all-faith prayer as well, while priests from the Sringeri Math, Karnataka did the rituals.

According to the New Delhi-based National Campaign Against Torture (NCAT), the NHRC had cited 95 illustrative cases of custodial deaths during the 11 fiscals ending 2017-18. The victims in 68 cases comprising 71.58% were from poor families while three victims accounting for 3.19% of the cases were from middle-class families.

Videos clips shared by BJP’s West Bengal unit showed that vehicles of several party leaders, including national general secretary Kaliash Vijayvargiya, vice-president Mukul Roy and State BJP president Dilip Ghosh were damaged.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday made an oral statement in the Supreme Court that it will not immediately take “coercive action” against petitioners, who claim to be lawful occupants and land holders, challenging the “omnibus” verdict of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to scrap the Roshni Act.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident and police have registered a case, said Eish Singhal, Delhi Police PRO.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed all central armed police forces to compile three-year data and inform his ministry if their jawans and officers are utilising their stipulated leaves as part of his ambitious proposal that aims at allowing troops spend at least 100 days with their families in a year.

Britain’s medicines regulator has advised people with a history of significant allergies not to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after two people reported adverse reactions on the first day of its rollout in the U.K.

India proposed the arrangement, which was cleared after the recent visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Kathmandu, an informed source said.

India has said its concept of the Indo-Pacific is “inclusive” in nature and is based on cooperation and collaboration, given the need for shared responses to the shared challenges in the strategically important region.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said this while responding to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s remarks that China has given India “five differing explanations” for deploying large forces at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the violation of bilateral pacts has “very significantly damaged their relationship.

On the issue of spectrum pricing, which has time and again been flagged by players as expensive, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Secretary S.K. Gupta emphasised that the regulator has made all-out efforts to ensure that price of radiowaves is “reasonable and market-friendly”.

Astad Deboo | The man who imbued modern dance with narrative form of treatment

The contemporary Indian dancer, renowned for marrying Kathak and Kathakali into a unique form, died in Mumbai. He was 73.

The Motera match will be India’s second pink ball Test at home after the Bangladesh game at the Eden Gardens.