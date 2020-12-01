Top news of the day: Canadian leadership comments on farmers protest 'ill-informed', says MEA spokesperson; China and Pak sign military deal amid tensions with India, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Canadian leadership’s comments on the ongoing agitation by farmers are “ill-formed”, an official of the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. The Indian response came hours after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country has contacted Indian authorities “through multiple means” to express concern about the protesting farmers.\

Also read: Farmers’ protest | Several former sportspersons to return awards | AAP, Shiv Sena object to Justin Trudeau's comments on farmers' protest

Only parties with more than 10 members in Parliament will be allowed to speak at the all party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 on the COVID-19 pandemic and distribution of vaccines. Smaller parties have to be silent participants, party leaders have been informed.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates | December 1, 2020

China and Pakistan on Monday signed a new memorandum of understanding to boost their already close military relations, as China’s Defence Minister and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) General Wei Fenghe visited the headquarters of the Pakistani army at Rawalpindi.

The initial findings into an ‘adverse event’ allegedly suffered by an Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial participant in Chennai did not necessitate halting of the trials, the Centre said on Tuesday. It is the role of drug regulator to ascertain or refute if any causal link between the event and the intervention, it said.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday completed reclaiming territory ceded by Armenia under a Russia-brokered peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain petitions seeking judicial inquiry or CBI probe against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the circumstances leading to the release of his letter addressed to Chief Justice of India levelling allegations against a sitting Supreme Court judge and State High Court judges.

Nirav Modi, wanted in connection with the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, was further remanded in custody on Tuesday by a court in London hearing India’s extradition request for the diamond merchant.

Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Knight Riders Group, on Tuesday, announced their foray into the untapped US cricket market investing in development of Major League Cricket with a multi-million dollar T20 tournament.

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss wave to the cadres during a demonstration in Chennai on December 1, 2020. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Traffic on GST Road in the southern suburbs of Chennai was paralysed for more than two hours on Tuesday morning after cadres of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) went on a protest near Perungulathur when police prevented from entering the city for a political demonstration.

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

Zhou Xiaoxuan says her prestigious internship with Chinese state TV soured after a popular host forcibly kissed her. Outraged, Ms. Zhou took the previously taboo step of filing a lawsuit in 2018, joining the global #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. But the ruling Communist Party dislikes such grassroots activism and offers few ways to pursue complaints. Ms. Zhou waited two years for a hearing, while the host fought back by filing a defamation lawsuit.