December 03, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Gujarat opposes in Supreme Court bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case

The Gujarat Government has opposed in the Supreme Court the bail pleas of some convicts of the 2002 Godhra train burning case, saying they were not merely pelting stones and their acts prevented people from escaping the burning coach. The apex court, while asking the State to specify the individual roles of the convicts, observed that bail pleas of those who were accused of stone pelting could be considered as they have already spent 17-18 years in jail. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Gujarat, said these convicts threw stones on the train which prevented people from escaping the burning coach.

Israeli Ambassador reveals antisemitic messages received after The Kashmir Files controversy

Several antisemitic messages were sent to the Israeli envoy Naor Gilon after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who was invited to chair the jury at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, described The Kashmir Files, a film directed by Vivek Agnihotri about the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the valley, as “vulgar” and “propaganda” on November 29. Posting one of the hate-filled messages Mr. Gilon who has defended the film and criticised the jury chief and film maker Nadav Lapid said he wanted to show the message without revealing the identity of the sender.

Three killed in explosion near venue of TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur

The blast occurred in the house of Trinamool Congress leader Rajkumar Manna and large portions of the house were destroyed in the blast. Parts of the roof of the thatched house were blown off in the explosion. The blast occurred in the late hours of December 2 and two others have sustained injuries in the blast. While investigations are on to ascertain the reasons behind the blast, political parties are targetting each other for the incident.

AIIMS cyber attack | Investigators asking E&Y about its audit of hospital’s cyber systems

Security agencies have approached consultancy firm Ernst and Young (E&Y) regarding the November 23 cyber-attack at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The attack has crippled the servers and e-hospital services at the country’s premier public healthcare facility, causing major inconvenience to patients.

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi | Hearing adjourned to January 7

The hearing of the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was adjourned to January 7 by a court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district as he is busy with the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra. The exemption from personal appearance for Mr. Gandhi was granted by Bhiwandi Judicial Magistrate First Class IC Wadikar.

BJP trying to misuse my remarks; politics is not about individuals but policies: Kharge on ‘Ravan’ row

Facing flak from the BJP over his “Ravan” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling party of misusing his remarks for electoral gains in Gujarat, and said that politics is not about individuals but policies. In his first reaction over the controversy, he said that he believes in “performance politics” but the BJP’s style of politics often lacks the spirit of democracy as “they make it about one person only, who is everywhere”. “The BJP’s and PM’s style of politics often lacks the spirit of democracy. I gave so many instances regarding his style of campaigning at all levels of elections, but they are misusing my remark for electoral gains,” Mr. Kharge said.

Repeated attacks in higher judiciary is to ‘delegitimise’ their decision-making process, alleges Congress MP Manish Tewari

Senior Congress leader and advocate Manish Tewari said that repeated attacks on the higher judiciary were being made to “delegitimise” its decision-making process. His comments come a day after Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar had said that there is no instance in the world where a Constitutional amendment unanimously assed by Parliament, reflecting the will of the people, can be undone by the judiciary. He said judges are not infallible but if the government had a problem with the NJAC judgement, it should have brought a new law before Parliament.

Bihar starts preparations for meetings of G20 ‘engagement groups’

The Bihar government has started preparations for the meetings of the G20 ‘engagement groups’, scheduled to be held in the State in March next year, a senior official said. “The process of finalising cultural events showcasing the State’s rich cultural heritage and tourist attractions has begun,” the official said. The meetings will take place in Patna and some other locations in the state on March 6 and 7 next year.

A week more of electoral bond sales from December 5

The government has opened yet another week-long window for electoral bond sales starting December 5, less than a month after it amended the Electoral Bond Scheme to enable an additional fortnight of sales in years when States and Union Territories with legislatures have polls. The Finance Ministry on Saturday announced the 24th tranche of electoral bond sales through 29 branches of State Bank of India (SBI) across the country that are authorised to issue and encash these Bonds in the period from December 5 to December 12.

Tamil legislator warns of ‘China go home’ campaign in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Opposition legislator Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has threatened to launch a “China go home” campaign, akin to the ‘Gota go home’ movement that ousted the former President in the wake of the island’s painful economic crash. The popular 32-year-old MP, among the few Sri Lankan politicians comfortably trilingual in English, Tamil, and Sinhala, told the House on Friday: “I was exercising the sovereignty of the people of this country within this House. I am speaking on behalf of the people of Sri Lanka. I am not speaking on behalf of any other Embassy or country…but the Chinese Embassy repeatedly tagging me on twitter is a serious concern about this country’s sovereignty.”

U.S. designates Pakistan, China, Myanmar and 9 others as ‘countries of particular concern’ for religious freedom violation

The United States has designated 12 countries, including China, Pakistan and Myanmar, as “countries of particular concern” for the current status of religious freedom in these nations. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said around the world, governments and non-state actors harass, threaten, jail, and even kill individuals on account of their beliefs. In some instances, they stifle individuals’ freedom of religion or belief to exploit opportunities for political gain. These actions sow division, undermine economic security, and threaten political stability and peace. The U.S. will not stand by in the face of these abuses.

Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat to convey anguish over attack on its envoy in Kabul

Pakistan has summoned Afghanistan’s Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad and conveyed to him its deep concern over the attack on the country’s Head of Mission in Kabul, it emerged on December 3. Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani survived an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul on Friday, drawing immediate condemnation and a demand for a probe from Islamabad. Mr. Nizamani was targeted by unidentified gunmen while taking a walk in the embassy compound. His guard was critically injured in the attack. The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a late-night statement that the Afghan diplomat was summoned on Friday evening and “conveyed Pakistan’s grave concern over the serious incident in which, thankfully, the Head of Mission remained unhurt” but the guard was seriously wounded.

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

Thousands of demonstrators representing organised labour marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major clashes from the protests near the National Assembly in Seoul. The marchers, mostly members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, accused President Yoon Suk Yeol’s conservative government of labour oppression and ignoring what they described as the truckers’ harsh work conditions and financial struggles, worsened further by rising fuel costs.

OYO to downsize 3,700-employee base, cut 600 jobs

IPO-bound travel tech firm OYO on Saturday announced it will downsize about 10% of its 3,700-employee base by cutting 600 jobs in the technology and corporate verticals and hiring 250 members, primarily in the relationship management teams. OYO said the move is part of implementing wide ranging changes in its organisational structure. It is downsizing its product & engineering, corporate headquarters, and OYO Vacation Homes teams, while it adds people to the partner relationship management and the business development teams.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Argentina, Netherlands eye quarterfinals as last 16 kicks off

Australia takes on Lionel Messi’s Argentina in a David vs. Goliath World Cup showdown while the United States looks to ambush the Netherlands as the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout rounds get underway tonight from 8:30 p.m. After a group stage full of twists and turns, the business end of the tournament kicks off with 16 teams dreaming of plotting a path to the final in Doha on December 18.