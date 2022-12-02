December 02, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Supreme Court quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to Nambi Narayanan case accused

The Supreme Court on Friday, December 2, 2022, quashed the anticipatory bail granted by the Kerala High Court to former police and intelligence officers, including retired Kerala Director General of Police Siby Mathews, accused of being part of a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in an espionage case in 1994. A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah remitted the anticipatory bail applications of the accused officers to the High Court for fresh consideration. The apex court, in its judgment, directed the High Court Registry to list the case before the High Court Bench concerned within a week from December 2. The High Court was asked to hear and finally decide the case at the earliest but not outside four weeks’ time.

U.S. designates 4 leaders of AQIS, TTP as global terrorists

The U.S. has designated four leaders of al-Qaeda and the Pakistani Taliban groups as global terrorists, Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said as he emphasized that the Biden administration will ensure that terrorists do not operate with impunity in Afghanistan. The terrorists who were designated on Thursday were Osama Mehmood, the emir of al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Atif Yahya Ghouri, the deputy emir of AQIS, and Muhammad Maruf who is responsible for the group’s recruiting branch. Qari Amjad, the deputy emir of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who oversees operations and militants in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, has also been slapped with sanctions.

ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM’s deputy secretary in money laundering case

The ED on Friday arrested Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary rank officer posted in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s office, in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged coal levy scam in the state, official sources said. Ms. Chaurasia, considered a powerful bureaucrat of the state, was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) post her questioning by the federal agency. The officer was taken for a health checkup after the arrest even as the local media followed her along with the ED team, escorted by CRPF personnel, to the court.

Shraddha Walkar murder case | FSL team in Tihar for post-narco analysis of accused Aftab Poonawala

“A four-member team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in New Delhi reached Tihar Jail on December 2 along with the investigating officer of the Shraddha Walkar murder case for a post-narco analysis session of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala,” officials said. They said the FSL team and the officer arrived in Central Jail No. 4 for a ‘post-test interview’ with Poonawala. The interview was expected to start from 10 a.m. and go on till 3 p.m. but it was delayed. The team reached the prison around 11.30 a.m. “After the session, Poonawala will be informed about the replies he gave in his narco analysis test on Thursday. This arrangement has been made as per a court order in view of the risks involved in his transportation,” the officials said.

Use of regional languages key to making justice accessible to all, says Kiren Rijiju

Delivering the convocation address at the 12th convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University in Chennai, Union Minister for Law and Justice said he was against imposing one language in India. “In Tamil Nadu, we all will be proud to see that Tamil takes centrestage in Madras High Court as well as the district and subordinate courts,” he said. Stating that he has spoken to the Chief Justice of India, senior judges of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justices of the Madras High Court on the need to prioritise local languages, he listed some of the initiatives of the Union government in this direction.

G-20 presidency rotational, inevitable; Centre indulging in ‘high voltage drama’: Congress

A day after India assumed the leadership of the G-20, the Congress attacked the Modi government, saying the presidency was rotational and inevitable with none of the countries that held the responsibility earlier staging a “high voltage drama” as is being done now. Attacking the government, Congress’ general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the presidency of the G20 is rotational and India’s Presidency was inevitable.

Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar made BJP national executive members

The BJP Friday appointed ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as well as its former Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive. It also appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill its national spokesperson, the party said in a statement.

Nora Fatehi again appears before ED in PMLA case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Actor Nora Fatehi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for a fresh recording of her statement in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and associates, official sources said. Sources said the actor will be questioned about some more issues related to Chandrashekhar and her statement is being recorded under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. She is understood to be being questioned on some new facts that have emerged in the case.

Karnataka tells Maharashtra that visit by its Ministers to Belagavi is not appropriate

Members of the Maharashtra high-power committee on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute — Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai and Dhairyashil Mane, MP — had announced that they would visit Belagavi on December 3 to meet members of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti that has been demanding merger of Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas with Maharashtra. But the visit was put off. Mr. Patil announced that they would visit on December 6, to participate in Dr. Ambedkar Maha Pari Nirvan Divas. To a query on whether the State Government would bar the entry of these ministers, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that his government would take those steps that were taken by the earlier State Governments during such instances in the past.

Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement in Ukraine but the refusal of the United States to recognise annexed territories as Russian is hindering a search for any potential compromise, the Kremlin said on December 2. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he was prepared to speak to Mr. Putin if the Kremlin chief was looking for a way to end the war but that Mr. Putin had not yet indicated that. “The president of the Russian Federation has always been, is and remains open to negotiations in order to ensure our interests,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Mr. Biden’s remarks.

China further relaxes COVID-19 restrictions after protests

Cities across China further unwound COVID restrictions Friday, loosening testing and quarantine rules in the wake of nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms. Anger and frustration with China’s hardline pandemic response spilled onto the streets last weekend in widespread demonstrations not seen in decades. China’s vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother the protests, deploying a heavy police presence, and boosting online censorship and surveillance of the population. A number of cities have also begun loosening COVID restrictions, such as moving away from daily mass testing requirements – a tedious mainstay of life under Beijing’s stringent zero-COVID policy.

Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms buildup

South Korea on Friday sanctioned eight people and seven companies suspected of engaging in illicit activities to finance North Korea’s growing nuclear weapons and missile programmes. The move, which prohibits South Koreans from conducting any type of business with them without authorisation, was largely symbolic as there are little financial dealings between the rival Koreas. The South Korean sanctions were announced shortly after the U.S. Treasury Department said it sanctioned three members of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party who provided support to the country’s development of nuclear and ballistic weapons.

India to continue buying Russian oil, Oil Ministry source says

India will continue buying Russian oil because sanctions allow purchases provided that Western services are not used, an Oil Ministry source said on Friday. The comment comes a day after European Union governments tentatively agreed on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, which comes into effect on December 5. The cap, an idea proposed by the G7 nations, is aimed at limiting funding for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while maintaining adequate oil supplies for the global market.

PAK vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 | Shafique and Haq give Pakistan solid start after England’s record 657

Pakistan’s openers got among the runs on a placid pitch Friday as they took the home team to 181 without loss in reply to England’s mammoth 657 in the first Test in Rawalpindi. At close on day two, Imam-ul-Haq (90) and Abdullah Shafique (89) were approaching hundreds when umpires called stumps with 17 overs remaining. The home team still need 277 runs to avoid the follow-on. The pitch was again unresponsive to bowlers as the England attack, led by James Anderson, toiled in the same manner as the home side.

BCCI likely to introduce ‘Impact Player’ in IPL after its success in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

In its bid to provide tactical flexibility to the teams, the BCCI is all set to introduce the ‘impact player’ system in the upcoming edition of IPL where the captains will be able to replace one playing-XI member with a substitute player during the match. BCCI had put the system on trial during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in October and the move was largely welcomed by the State teams.