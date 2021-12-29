Top news of the day: Data supports very high immune escape potential of Omicron, says genomics body; more associations join stir as Delhi doctors protest enters 13th day, and more

Clear data supporting very high immune escape potential of Omicron: INSACOG
The genomic consortium, citing global data, said there is now clear experimental and clinical data supporting very high immune escape potential of Omicron, which appears to be the major component of its growth advantage over Delta.
Corbevax and Covovax: How are they different from other COVID-19 vaccines?
By when will they be available? Which vaccine has been earmarked for 15 to 17 year-olds?
Woman vaccinated four times tests positive for COVID-19, stopped from boarding Dubai-bound flight from Indore
The 44-year-old Dubai resident has already taken four doses of two different vaccines against COVID-19, an official said.
Doctors protest enters 13th day; more resident doctors associations join stir
Patient care has been affected at several major hospitals in Delhi as resident doctors protesting over the delay in NEET PG counselling intensified their agitation even as members of more resident doctors associations (RDAs) joined the stir in the national capital.
ED charge sheet names Anil Deshmukh, two sons
The agency has contended that the Deshmukh family has controlled activities of 27 dummy companies based in Delhi and used that money to donate ₹4.18 crore to Mr. Deshmukh’s trust ‘Sai Shikshan Sanstha.’
Explained | How will the foreign funding for charity issue be resolved?
Under the amended Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, what are the rules? What lies ahead for NGOs like Missionaries of Charity?
BJP ready for virtual poll rallies in 5 States
It’s the job of poll panel to decide, says Union Minister.
Before Punjab polls, Congress needs to calm 'identity anxiousness’ among a section of the community: Sunil Jakhar
The former Punjab Congress Committee president says the party has to to do well in the upcoming Assembly elections in five States.
Dalai Lama succession talks highlight U.S.-based Karmapa Ugyen Trinley Dorje
Presence of Karmapa in India is increasingly being viewed as a necessary component to ensure a smooth deliberation to determine next Dalai Lama.
Will turn away stricken boat of Rohingya refugees, says Indonesia
Indonesian authorities will help repair a stranded boat packed with over 100 Rohingya but will not allow its passengers to seek refuge in the Southeast Asian country and will turn the vessel away, officials said.
Income Tax department relaxes time till February 2022 for taxpayers to complete verification of FY 2020 ITRs
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a circular dated December 28, said a large number of electronically filed ITRs for the Assessment Year 2020-21, still remain pending with the Income Tax department for want of receipt of a valid ITR-V Form at CPC, Bengaluru or pending e-Verification from the taxpayers concerned.
SA vs Ind | India all out for 174 in 2nd innings, sets 305 for SA to win
India scored 63 runs in the morning session on the fourth day and lost two wickets.
Ashwin retains 2nd spot in both bowlers and all-rounders Test rankings
Ravindra Jadeja managed to hold to his third position in the Test all-rounders list. Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli also retained their positions in the Test batters chart — at fifth and seventh respectively.