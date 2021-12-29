Top news of the day: Data supports very high immune escape potential of Omicron, says genomics body; more associations join stir as Delhi doctors protest enters 13th day, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The genomic consortium, citing global data, said there is now clear experimental and clinical data supporting very high immune escape potential of Omicron, which appears to be the major component of its growth advantage over Delta.

By when will they be available? Which vaccine has been earmarked for 15 to 17 year-olds?

The 44-year-old Dubai resident has already taken four doses of two different vaccines against COVID-19, an official said.

Patient care has been affected at several major hospitals in Delhi as resident doctors protesting over the delay in NEET PG counselling intensified their agitation even as members of more resident doctors associations (RDAs) joined the stir in the national capital.

The agency has contended that the Deshmukh family has controlled activities of 27 dummy companies based in Delhi and used that money to donate ₹4.18 crore to Mr. Deshmukh’s trust ‘Sai Shikshan Sanstha.’

Under the amended Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, what are the rules? What lies ahead for NGOs like Missionaries of Charity?

It’s the job of poll panel to decide, says Union Minister.

The former Punjab Congress Committee president says the party has to to do well in the upcoming Assembly elections in five States.

Presence of Karmapa in India is increasingly being viewed as a necessary component to ensure a smooth deliberation to determine next Dalai Lama.

Indonesian authorities will help repair a stranded boat packed with over 100 Rohingya but will not allow its passengers to seek refuge in the Southeast Asian country and will turn the vessel away, officials said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a circular dated December 28, said a large number of electronically filed ITRs for the Assessment Year 2020-21, still remain pending with the Income Tax department for want of receipt of a valid ITR-V Form at CPC, Bengaluru or pending e-Verification from the taxpayers concerned.

SA vs Ind | India all out for 174 in 2nd innings, sets 305 for SA to win

India scored 63 runs in the morning session on the fourth day and lost two wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja managed to hold to his third position in the Test all-rounders list. Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli also retained their positions in the Test batters chart — at fifth and seventh respectively.