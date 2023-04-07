April 07, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Daily COVID-19 cases cross 6,000-mark in India, positivity rate at 3.39%

India has logged 6,050 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 203 days, while the active cases have increased to 28,303, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday. On September 16 last year, 6,298 cases were recorded.

Country won’t forgive Opposition for disrupting Parliament over Rahul’s disqualification: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that people would not forgive the opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha based on legislation brought by the Congress-led UPA government while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Kaushambi Mahotsav.

Service provided by Hindu gurus in southern states much more than by missionaries: Mohan Bhagwat

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day conclave of the Rashtriya Sewa Sangam, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said social service by Hindu spiritual gurus in the southern states was several times more than that provided by missionaries, but added that this is not a matter of competition.

TMC accuses Amit Shah of ‘double standards’ in addressing Ram Navami violence

The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of adopting “double standards” while addressing incidents of violence during Ram Navami in various states. Ram Navami was celebrated across the country last week with grand processions and special pujas, but the festivities were marred by the deaths of 14 people in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and clashes and arson in some parts of the country.

Less than 100 COVID tests per million people in 23 States, UTs as average daily cases cross 4,000

At a time when COVID-19 cases in the country are seeing a sustained spike, 23 States and Union Territories have testing rates that are even lower than the current national average of 100 tests per million people, the Health Ministry said during a review meeting on Friday. It urged all States to swiftly ramp up testing and also increase the share of RT-PCR tests, which offer more accurate results.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP

N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, party’s national general secretary Arun Singh and OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, in New Delhi on Friday.

Cabinet approves LIGO-India, gravitational-wave detector to be built in Maha

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a project to build an advanced gravitational-wave detector in Maharashtra at an estimated cost of ₹2,600 crore. The facility’s construction is expected to be completed by 2030. By building it, “Indian S&T will leap-frog in a number of cutting-edge frontiers of great national relevance, in particular quantum-sensing and metrology,” Tarun Souradeep, director of the Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru, and former spokesperson (science) of LIGO-India, told The Hindu.

2 killed in West Bank after Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza

Israel conducted rare airstrikes in Lebanon and continued bombarding the Gaza Strip on Friday, an escalation that sparked fears of a broader conflict following violence over Jerusalem’s most sensitive site. The attack, coming after weeks of unusually heightened unrest in the West Bank, suggested that the recent tensions in Jerusalem could be spilling over to the occupied territory.

Climate change activists glue themselves to road to Alpine tunnel

Climate change activists brought holiday traffic to a halt in Switzerland on Friday when they blocked the main route beneath the Alps to demand urgent action against global warming. The 17 km (10 mile) tunnel is one of the main routes connecting northern Switzerland to Italy, and is a bottleneck for travellers heading from northern Europe southwards.

RBI growth estimate “too optimistic”, will pivot to rate cuts in October: Nomura

Japanese brokerage Nomura on Friday said Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6.5 per cent real GDP growth estimate for FY24 is “too optimistic”, and the Central Bank will pivot to rate cuts from October. The brokerage said it agrees with the RBI’s projections on price rise, and said that the worst of headline inflation is behind us.