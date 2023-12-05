Top news of the day: Cyclone Michaung crosses A.P. coast; at least 7 dead in Chennai; new Mizoram government to be sworn in on December 8, and more

December 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

Cyclone Michaung crosses A.P. coast; at least 8 dead in rain-related incidents in Chennai

The severe cyclonic storm, ‘Michaung’, over west-central Bay of Bengal crossed the South Andhra Pradesh coast, and made its landfall from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. close to the south of Bapatla on December 5 (Tuesday) with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph. “The cyclone is moving towards the north, and is likely to weaken in the next few hours. However, heavy rains will continue,” according to the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Life was thrown out of gear as heavy rain and high-velocity winds lashed the coastal town and villages, uprooted trees and electric poles, and blew off advertisement hoardings. Meanwhile, at least seven people had been killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai in the wake of the cyclone.

New Mizoram government to be sworn in on December 8

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government in Mizoram will be sworn in on December 8, an official statement said on December 5. Former IPS officer Lalduhoma, to be elected the ZPM Legislature Party leader, will meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati soon to stake claim to form the government. The ZPM won 27 of the State’s 40 Assembly seats to oust the Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front from power. In the process, it ended almost four decades of duopoly between the MNF and the Congress.

INDIA bloc’s December 6 meeting postponed after lukewarm response from top alliance leaders

Instead, the 14-member coordination committee of the bloc will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on December 6.

PM Modi asks Indians to be prepared for more Opposition ‘meltdowns’, warns against divisive agenda

He was reacting to another post on “X” by a journalist from India Today, titled “Meltdown-e-Azam” wherein a list of excuses reportedly given out by the Opposition for its loss in the Assembly polls to the Hindi heartland States of Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, including a North-South divide, was enumerated.

Section 6A of the Citizenship Act enacted as a humanitarian measure, interwoven in our history: CJI

Section 6A is a special provision that deals with the citizenship of those covered by a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’.

Supreme Court asks if unmarried women having children through surrogacy is against Indian society

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 allows a widow, a divorced woman between the age of 35 and 45 years, and an infertile couple to avail the benefit of surrogacy.

Punjab Police arrest Dhadi, a close aide of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode

Rode, a British citizen and ISYF founder, was arrested at Amritsar airport in a UAPA case; after serving a sentence in Punjab in the 1990s, he returned to the U.K. and allegedly became involved in funding terror.

‘Cash-for-kidney’ scam | Health Ministry orders probe against Apollo Hospitals

The Indraprastha Apollo Hospital was allegedly “embroiled in a ‘cash for kidney’ racket in which impoverished people from Myanmar are being enticed to sell their organs for profit”.

U.K. tightens immigration rules to curb record high migrant numbers

This week’s measures would render some 3,00,000 would-be immigrants under the current rules, ineligible to move to the U.K. once the new policy kicks in.

Indonesia’s Marapi volcano eruption leaves 22 dead; one still missing

The 2,891-metre high volcano in West Sumatra erupted on Sunday, spewing gray clouds of ash as high as 3km into the sky.

Stock markets hit new record highs; Sensex breaches 69,000-mark, Nifty eyes 21,000 level

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 431.02 points, or 0.63%, to close at a new record high of 69,296.14. The broader index Nifty also climbed 168.50 points, or 0.81% to hit its lifetime high of 20,855.30.

India to be world’s third-largest economy by 2030: S&P

S&P expects India, currently the world’s fifth-largest economy, to grow at 6.4% this fiscal and estimates growth will pick up to 7% by fiscal 2027. In contrast, it expects China’s growth to slow to 4.6% by 2026 from an estimated 5.4% this year.