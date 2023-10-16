October 16, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

Cricket, squash among 5 sports included in 2028 Los Angeles Olympic programme

Five sports, including cricket and squash, were included in the 2028 Los Angeles Games on October 16 after gaining the approval of the International Olympic Committee. Cricket makes its return to the Olympics after more than 100 years after the sport was approved for inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Games by the International Olympic Committee’s executive board.

Supreme Court refuses to permit married woman to terminate her over 26-week pregnancy

The Supreme Court has refused a woman’s plea to medically terminate her 26-week pregnancy. The Court reached the decision on the basis of an AIIMS medical board report that the pregnancy is not an immediate danger to the life of the woman and the foetus is healthy. The Court records the Govt’s submission to undertake the expenses of the delivery at an appropriate time. The Centre has also assured that, if the parents desire, it would facilitate the adoption of the child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-hour long maiden test flight of Gaganyaan mission to commence at 7 am on October 21

The Gaganyaan mission’s Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) will take place between 7 am and 9 am on October 21 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. “Mission Gaganyaan: The TV-D1 test flight is scheduled for October 21, 2023 between 7 am and 9 am from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) posted on X (formerly Twitter). TV-D1 will demonstrate the performance of the Crew Escape System.

Israel-Hamas war, day 10 LIVE updates: October 16, 2023

An Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza is expected to reopen amid diplomatic efforts to get aid into the Hamas-controlled strip that has been under intense Israeli bombing since the group’s rampage that killed 1,300 people that killed 1,300 people on October 7. Shocked by the assault on towns and villages, Israel is carrying out the most intense bombardment Gaza has ever seen, has imposed a strict blockade, and is preparing a ground invasion.

CJI agrees to look into NewsClick founder’s plea for early listing of his petition against arrest, remand

The Supreme Court agreed on October 16 to list early a special leave petition challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing petitions filed by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its human resources head Amir Chakraborty against their arrest by the Delhi Police under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Nithari serial killings case: Allahabad HC acquits Koli, Pandher

The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted Surender Koli and Maninder Singh Pandher in the infamous Nithari serial killings case in Noida for lack of evidence. Both had been sentenced to death on charges of rape and murder. Earlier in 2017, a special CBI court awarded death sentence to Pandher and his servant Koli for rape and murder of a 24-year-old maid in the Nithari killings case that rocked the country. The court had also slapped a fine of ₹35,000 on Koli and ₹25,000 on Pandher.

Indonesia’s top court rules against lowering age limit of presidential, vice-presidential candidates

Indonesia’s top court on October 16 ruled against lowering the minimum age of presidential and vice-presidential candidates as the country gears up for election in 2024. The court’s decision is final and can’t be appealed. In August, seven politicians — including from the Indonesian Solidarity Party chaired by the youngest son of current President Joko Widodo — filed a petition against the current age limit for candidates, asking it to be lowered to 35 instead of 40, arguing it was discriminatory.

Eng vs Afg | This win will put a smile on faces of my people back in Afghanistan: Rashid

Star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday hoped their stunning 69-run win over England in the World Cup will put a smile on the faces of his countrymen and heal their pain following a series of devastating earthquakes. Afghanistan on October 15 created one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, shocking defending champions England in New Delhi.

Israel matters more than Manipur for PM Modi: Rahul in poll-bound Mizoram

Israel’s war with Hamas matters more to Prime Minister Narendra Modi than the ethnic conflict in adjoining Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in poll-bound Mizoram on October 16. Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled on November 7.

Congress releases list of 39 candidates for Mizoram Assembly elections

The Congress party on October 16 released a list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections. Congress has fielded Lalsanglura Ralte from the Aizwal East-I constituency, currently held by Mizo National Front (MNF) president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga. While Mizoram Congress Committee Chief Lalsawta has been fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been given the party ticket from Aizawl North-I (ST). Moreover, Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II.The announcement came at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state to campaign for party candidates.

Rohit Sharma on par with AB de Villiers and Viv Richards in World Cup performances | Data

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma hit his seventh hundred in World Cup ODIs against Afghanistan last week in what was only his 19th match in World Cups (he is now playing in his third edition). An all-format batting legend, Rohit’s ODI record is superlative, but his World Cup performances have been even more so. He has scored 1,195 runs in 20 matches with an average of 66.4 and a strike rate of 101.96. These runs were scored in different venues in Australia, New Zealand, England, and India, suggesting the all-round nature of his batting as well.

In Kerala, ‘Millet Cafes’ to come up in every district in a phased manner to popularise millets products

With the spotlight on millets this year (2023), the Kerala Agriculture department has decided to open ‘Millet Cafes’ in a bid to popularise millets and millet-based products. The cafes will be opened in every district in a phased manner, Kerala Agriculture Minister P. Prasad told The Hindu on October 16. “We have many millet-based products today such as biscuits, cake, dosa and other snacks. The cafes are intended as outlets for these products,” he said.

U.S.-based minority advocacy groups blocked on X in India

The Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), two U.S.-based non-profits that frequently criticise Indian political leaders’ record on minority and caste rights issues in India, have had their accounts on X withheld in India, with the blocking taking place on Sunday. X is the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. A message on the platform says that their handles were suspended following a “legal demand”.

Delhi HC asks Centre to explain exclusion of single, unmarried women from surrogacy law

The Delhi High Court asked the Centre on October 16 to explain the exclusion of single, unmarried women from availing the benefit of the surrogacy procedure under the law. Noting that an “intending woman” under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 means an Indian woman who is a “widow” or “divorcee”, a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma questioned the rationale behind associating the marital status of a woman with her eligibility to undergo the procedure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.