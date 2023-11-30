Top news of the day: COP28 summit approves funds to compensate developing nations for climate impacts; Telangana records nearly 64% turnout till 5 p.m., and more

November 30, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Funds to compensate developing nations for climate impacts approved at COP28

The U.N. climate talks in Dubai opened with a bang with countries clinching an early deal on how to compensate developing and poor countries that bear the brunt of the climate crisis despite contributing little to it. The agreement on the operationalisation of the Loss And Damage Fund on the first day of COP28 sets the stage for ambitious decisions over the next 12 days.

India walked the talk when it comes to climate action: PM Modi

As he heads to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit, Mr. Modi said India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action while highlighting the importance India attached to the issue during its G20 presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana records nearly 64% turnout till 5 p.m.

Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 63.94% till 5 p.m. in the assembly polls for 119 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. According to the Election commission, Medak recorded a voter turnout of 80.28%, Mahabubabad at 77.50%, Adilabad at 73.58%, Hanumankonda at 62.46% and Hyderabad at 31.17%. Jangaon recorded 80.23% of voter turnout, while Kamareddy recorded 71%. The voter turnout in Khammam was recorded 73.77%, Nalgonda recorded 75.72%, Nizamabad at 68.30%, Sangareddy recorded 73.83% and Rangareddy recorded 53.03%.

MEA says U.S. charging Indian in plot to kill Khalistani separatist a ‘matter of concern’

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that a high-level probe committee will investigate all aspects of the allegations relating to the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh extremist and known to be an American and Canadian citizen.

This is what Canada has been talking about, says Trudeau after U.S. charges Indian for plotting Sikh separatist’s murder

Mr. Trudeau has said that Canadian authorities have been working closely with their American counterparts since August on allegations about the Indian government’s involvement in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing on June 18 in British Columbia province.

Rahul promises Rajasthan model healthcare scheme across country if voted to power in 2024

Addressing the audience after the inauguration of a new block at a private hospital in Sulthan Bathery, located within his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad, the Congress leader said that the biggest victims of medical tragedies are often poor people and stressed the need for a reevaluation of healthcare at the national level.

President Murmu reviews NDA passing out parade, lauds participation of 1st batch of women cadets

Terming it as a historic day, Ms. Murmu extended good wishes to the women cadets, while noting that today daughters have to struggle to select a career of their choice.

Campus protests force NIT Srinagar to declare vacations; J&K DGP appeals for maintaining communal harmony

The NIT campus witnessed a major face-off between students for the past three days. A video posted by an engineering student, already booked by the J&K Police, for “hurting religious sentiments” triggered a major row on the campus.

India approves procurement of 97 Tejas jets, over 150 Prachand choppers

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also cleared a proposal of the Indian Air Force to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet.

Israel, Hamas agree to extend truce by another day

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend a temporary truce by another day minutes before it was set to expire, said Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides. The truce was set to expire Thursday morning. Negotiations on extending it came down to the wire, with last-minute disagreements over the hostages to be freed by Hamas in exchange for another day of a halt in fighting. The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the truce was being extended under the same terms as in the past, under which Hamas has released 10 Israeli hostages per day in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, dead at 100

In the 1970s, he had a hand in many of the epoch-changing global events of the decade while serving as secretary of state under Republican President Richard Nixon. The German-born Jewish refugee’s efforts led to the diplomatic opening of China, landmark U.S.-Soviet arms control talks, expanded ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors, and the Paris Peace Accords with North Vietnam.

Core sectors register 12.1% growth in October

India’s core sectors grew 12.1% in October from a revised uptick of 9.2% in September, with all eight sectors clocking positive growth for only the third time this year and five sectors recording double-digit growth.

Champions League | Arsenal hits 6 and advances; Man United’s 3-3 draw keeps team in last place

Andre Onana’s goalkeeping errors have cost Manchester United in losses at Bayern and at home to Galatasaray, and almost led to another defeat in Istanbul.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.