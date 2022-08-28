Top news of the day: Congress to elect a new president on October 17; Noida twin towers demolition generates 80,000 tonne waste, and more

A controlled implosion demolishes twin towers in Noida on August 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Congress president election on October 17

The notification for the election will be issued on September 22 while the filing of nomination will begin on September 24. The last day to file nomination will be September 30. The election for the post of president will be held on October 17. Counting of votes, if necessary, and the declaration of results would be on October 19. The Congress Working Committee approved the schedule on Sunday.

Noida twin towers demolition generates 80,000 tonne waste

The twin towers in Noida, built illegally by realty firm Supertech Ltd., were brought down within nine seconds around 2.30 p.m. on August 28 with more than 3,700 kg of explosives. Neighbouring residents as well as people who had travelled from various place outside Noida witnessed and cheered the demolition from the roofs of the nearby buildings.

J&J continues to sell talc-based baby powder in India, despite discontinuing in U.S. and Canada

Child rights groups, parents and doctors have been questioning the continued availability of the product in India. Indian drug regulators have been silent on this issue; allowing wide availability and sale of this product in the country. The company has said “in India there is no plan to withdraw this talc and that there will be no recall. The product is safe and will be available till manufacturing stops”.

In a first, India refers to ‘militarisation’ of Taiwan Strait by China

The reference to Taiwan, in a statement late on Saturday issued by the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, marked a more pronounced expression of New Delhi’s views over the situation in the Taiwan Strait than its previous response on August 12 to China’s military drills, conducted in the wake of the visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Clear analogy with South China Sea and Taiwan to India-China LAC tensions, says Kevin Rudd

Former Australian PM says Chinese infrastructure consolidation at LAC indicates it will not turn back or withdraw completely.

Sonali Phogat case | Goa court remands three accused to police custody for 5 days

Sonali Phogat, a former TikTok star and contestant on the reality TV show Big Boss, was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa district on August 23.

Mann Ki Baat | Digital India boosting connectivity, numbers of digital entrepreneurs: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, in his monthly broadcast, urged the people to join the campaign to fight malnutrition in the coming month.

Rajnath Singh approves third positive indigenisation list for DPSUs

The Defence Ministry has set specific timelines for import ban of the items, spanning a period from December 2023 to December 2028.

Main structure of new Parliament completed: Tata Projects CEO

The government has maintained that the winter session of Parliament will be held in the new building being built under the Narendra Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Six fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Six fishermen, who ventured into the sea, from Rameswaram fishing harbour on Saturday, were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on charge of fishing in their waters after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line. The mechanised boat in which they were sailing was also seized.

Criticism of India for Russian oil imports reflection of West’s double standards: Russia

Historically, Russia has not been a major source of fossil fuel for India but the imports of discounted Russian crude oil have seen a massive increase in the last few months.

Pakistan floods | Over 1,000 killed in ‘serious climate catastrophe’

Sherry Rehman, a top Pakistani climate official, said Pakistan is experiencing a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade”.

Akasa Air suffers data breach

Akasa Air said a temporary technical configuration error related to its login and sign-up service was reported on August 25.

AIFF elections | Returning Officer finds all 20 nomination papers in order after scrutiny

Elections are to be held for the posts of one president, one vice president, one treasurer and 14 executive committee members.